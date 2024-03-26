James Ferentz joins New York Giants as assistant OL coach

James Ferentz, who retired as a player at the end of the 2023 NFL season, will begin his coaching career as a member of Brian Daboll’s staff with the New York Giants.

The 34-year-old Ferentz has been named the Giants’ assistant offensive line coach, meaning he will work under the direction of new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.

Ferentz spent the last six seasons playing for the New England Patriots. Bricillo was a New England assistant coach in 2020 and 2021.

Ferentz entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2014. He played 61 games for the Denver Broncos and Patriots, starting just 10 games. He was primarily a center, but played some at both guard spots.

Ferentz joins a revamped coaching staff, and also a revamped offensive line. Bricillo and Ferentz have five new players — Jon Runyan Jr., Jermaine Eluemunor, Aaron Stinnie, Austin Schlottman and Matt Nelson — to work with.