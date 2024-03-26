NFL approves new kickoff rule

The NFL owners have approved a new kickoff rule in an attempt to improve player safety. The kickoffs will now be low-impact kickoffs that were molded previously in the XFL. Kickoffs will now feature 10 players on the kicking team and at least nine players on the receiving team that are separated by just five yards. They won’t begin running at each other until the ball gets back to the returner, which means players won't be going full speed when they collide.

Of all 22 players on the football field, only the kicker and the kick returner will line up separately from the players who are five yards apart. Here is an example of what it looks like:

Here’s what the new NFL kickoff will look like this season: pic.twitter.com/vtR5bqGZLK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024

This isn’t the only rule the NFL owners approved at the annual meetings in Orlando, Fla. The owners also ruled that hip-drop tackles should be banned, which, to say the least, will be a nightmare to enforce on game day.

The kicker aligns on his own 35-yard line with the rest of his teammates on the other team’s 40-yard line. The receiving team’s players (nine or 10 of them) will stand on their own 35-yard line. The kick must land between the 20-yard line and the goal line. A kick that goes out of bounds or lands short of the 20 will give the receiving team the football at the 40-yard line. A touchback gives the receiving team the football at the 30-yard line.

This rule will go into effect this season as a one-year trial, meaning it must be approved next season. The XFL experienced fewer injuries due to this rule.

From a business standpoint, it’s easy to understand why the NFL is taking such precautions. Fantasy football and betting are billion-dollar markets, and offensive players and their safety take precedence. Still, I have sympathy with the defensive players who, to some degree, are mitigated from doing their job.

Here is a great thread on how the new kickoff might change both the play, and NFL rosters: