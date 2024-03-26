‘Very passionate’ Brian Daboll addresses sideline demeanor, aims to evolve

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll knows that his sideline demeanor, particularly with assistant coaches, assistant coaches has drawn a ton of scrutiny this offseason. Does he think that needs to change?

“Every year, there’s a self evaluation process that goes on. I’m a very passionate person. But yeah, there are times where I wish handled things a little bit differently, certainly. So you continue to grow. You continue to evolve. That’s what I try to do every year,” Daboll said Tuesday morning at NFL league meetings. “I’m passionate about winning. I’m passionate about our team. When we lose, I’m very passionate. So my focus always is: What can I do better? How can I be a better coach? How can I be a better leader?”

Daboll won Coach of the Year honors in 2022, his first season on the job, as the Giants went a surprising 9-7-1 and won a playoff game. His demeanor came under fire last season as the Giants stumbled to a 6-11 record.

Giants co-owner John Mara said on Monday that he had not addressed the topic with Daboll, but does wish the coach would “tone it down” at times.

Who’s calling plays?

Daboll said no decision has been made on whether or not he will take over play-calling from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka this season.