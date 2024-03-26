Giants news, 3/26: John Mara speaks, Joe Schoen, J.J. McCarthy, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants’ co-owner John Mara: Joe Schoen has ‘green light’ to draft a QB
New York Giants co-owner John Mara has always been an ardent supporter of Daniel Jones but said he would not stand in the way if GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll want to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.
“If they fall in love with the quarterback and believe it’s worth pick No. 6 or moving up, [I] certainly would support that,” Mara told reporters Monday at the NFL league meeting.
Mara said drafting a quarterback would not be giving up on Jones, who is entering his sixth season and is in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million contract.
“Let them compete,” he said.
Other Giant observations
Giants’ Brian Daboll must provide legit answers to avoid more coaching staff turmoil | NJ.com
After Giants owner John Mara and general manager Joe Schoen spoke to the media on Monday, Brian Daboll will face questions from local writers for the first time since the end of the season on Tuesday.
Kyle Randolph is a build-around-Daniel-Jones guy
12-year NFL TE @KyleRudolph says the #Giants should NOT draft a QB at no. 6 overall and ride with Daniel Jones ️— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 25, 2024
"Can we get the guy a no. 1 wide receIver... PLEASE?!"@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/8DjRLSvuOL
Giants ‘contemplating moving on’ from Daniel Jones, report says | NJ.com
Jones played just six games this year, throwing for two touchdowns and six interceptions. He missed three games with a neck injury then suffered a season ending ACL injury in his first game back. And according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, this injury history could be a reason that the Giants choose to move on from the 26-year-old.
NFL Players, Coaches Already on the Hot Seat As Free Agency Turns to Draft Window | Bleacher Report
New York added potential starting linemen Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency, but it otherwise didn’t add much. The team chose not to keep Saquon Barkley—an uncomfortable but defensible choice—and replaced him with Devin Singletary.
The closer the Giants sit to an early selection in the 2025 NFL draft, the less likely that Daniel Jones is back beyond this season.
The luxury Giants have if they take J.J. McCarthy risk at 2024 NFL Draft | New York Post
Any rookie added to the Giants, including J.J. McCarthy, will not be asked to do anything other than adjust to the NFL, learn, observe and grow.
New York Giants awarded global markets program rights in Germany | Giants.com
This announcement gives the Giants the opportunity to activate in the German market through fan engagement, digital content, and events.
The Global Markets Program launched in 2022 and grants NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization activations as part of an important, long-term strategic effort to enable clubs to build their brands globally while driving NFL fan growth beyond the US.
Time to brush up on our German
Jetzt ist es amtlich! Deutschland zählt ab jetzt offiziell zur Big Blue Familie pic.twitter.com/BGecbWH7fh— Giants Deutschland (@Giants_Deu) March 25, 2024
NFL Power Rankings 2024: Which teams improved in free agency? | ESPN
Under-the-radar move: Signing OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Eluemunor’s arrival gives the Giants needed flexibility considering the uncertainty with Evan Neal, who has struggled at right tackle in his first two NFL seasons. Eluemunor can start at guard or supplant Neal at any point if he’s not working out. Eluemunor ranked 32nd (87.9%) out of 69 qualified offensive tackles in pass block win rate last season.
NFL trade grades, 2024 offseason: Steelers ace Justin Fields deal; Giants hit on Brian Burns | NFL.com
Giants grade A+. This was a home-run move by Big Blue. Teams can rarely acquire two-time Pro Bowl pass rushers without giving up multiple highly prized assets. Adding Burns in exchange for a second-round choice and two Day 3 picks is a steal in my book. Locking him down with a big-money long-term deal was simply the icing on the cake. Turning 26 next month, Burns can win with speed and power. He discombobulates backfields and requires attention from the offense. The combination of Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence will put offensive lines in a pickle. Someone could be coming free every snap. If the NFL is built around quarterbacks, those who can disrupt the passer are extremely valuable, and the Giants snagged a pass-disruptor without sacrificing a first-round pick.
