Giants news, 3/26: John Mara speaks, Joe Schoen, J.J. McCarthy, more headlines

New York Giants co-owner John Mara has always been an ardent supporter of Daniel Jones but said he would not stand in the way if GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll want to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“If they fall in love with the quarterback and believe it’s worth pick No. 6 or moving up, [I] certainly would support that,” Mara told reporters Monday at the NFL league meeting.

Mara said drafting a quarterback would not be giving up on Jones, who is entering his sixth season and is in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million contract.

“Let them compete,” he said.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

After Giants owner John Mara and general manager Joe Schoen spoke to the media on Monday, Brian Daboll will face questions from local writers for the first time since the end of the season on Tuesday.

Kyle Randolph is a build-around-Daniel-Jones guy

12-year NFL TE @KyleRudolph says the #Giants should NOT draft a QB at no. 6 overall and ride with Daniel Jones ️



"Can we get the guy a no. 1 wide receIver... PLEASE?!"@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/8DjRLSvuOL — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 25, 2024

Jones played just six games this year, throwing for two touchdowns and six interceptions. He missed three games with a neck injury then suffered a season ending ACL injury in his first game back. And according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, this injury history could be a reason that the Giants choose to move on from the 26-year-old.

New York added potential starting linemen Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency, but it otherwise didn’t add much. The team chose not to keep Saquon Barkley—an uncomfortable but defensible choice—and replaced him with Devin Singletary.

The closer the Giants sit to an early selection in the 2025 NFL draft, the less likely that Daniel Jones is back beyond this season.

Any rookie added to the Giants, including J.J. McCarthy, will not be asked to do anything other than adjust to the NFL, learn, observe and grow.

This announcement gives the Giants the opportunity to activate in the German market through fan engagement, digital content, and events.

The Global Markets Program launched in 2022 and grants NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization activations as part of an important, long-term strategic effort to enable clubs to build their brands globally while driving NFL fan growth beyond the US.

Time to brush up on our German

Jetzt ist es amtlich! Deutschland zählt ab jetzt offiziell zur Big Blue Familie pic.twitter.com/BGecbWH7fh — Giants Deutschland (@Giants_Deu) March 25, 2024

Under-the-radar move: Signing OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Eluemunor’s arrival gives the Giants needed flexibility considering the uncertainty with Evan Neal, who has struggled at right tackle in his first two NFL seasons. Eluemunor can start at guard or supplant Neal at any point if he’s not working out. Eluemunor ranked 32nd (87.9%) out of 69 qualified offensive tackles in pass block win rate last season.

Giants grade A+. This was a home-run move by Big Blue. Teams can rarely acquire two-time Pro Bowl pass rushers without giving up multiple highly prized assets. Adding Burns in exchange for a second-round choice and two Day 3 picks is a steal in my book. Locking him down with a big-money long-term deal was simply the icing on the cake. Turning 26 next month, Burns can win with speed and power. He discombobulates backfields and requires attention from the offense. The combination of Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence will put offensive lines in a pickle. Someone could be coming free every snap. If the NFL is built around quarterbacks, those who can disrupt the passer are extremely valuable, and the Giants snagged a pass-disruptor without sacrificing a first-round pick.

Around the league

Are Cowboys’ really all-in? Compare them to Chiefs, and you’ll understand what Jerry Jones meant | Yahoo Sports

Jerry Jones insists he believes in Dak Prescott, but QB's long-term future in doubt | Pro Football Talk

Two NFC teams interested in trading for Eagles pass rusher, per report | CBSSports.com

Howie Roseman’s atypical Howie Roseman offseason | Bleeding Green Nation

Commanders coach Dan Quinn says it’s ‘fair to envision’ Washington will draft a quarterback | CBSSports.com

...and it is reportedly trending towards J. J. McCarthy

The belief amongst executives who know #Commanders GM Adam Peters is that the pick will be J.J. McCarthy at #2 overall (@TomPelissero). pic.twitter.com/0icibzRdEG — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 25, 2024

2024 NFL draft: Vikings trade-up offers for QBs, predictions | ESPN

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell: adding another first-round pick about 'flexibility' in 2024 draft, sees 'positive situation' for Darnold | NFL.com

Antonio Pierce on Raiders QB depth chart, 2024 draft class | ESPN.com

Patriots ‘not dead set’ on drafting a QB third overall, says Jerod Mayo | Pats Pulpit

Niners GM John Lynch says WR Brandon Aiyuk is not available for trade | NFL.com

Jets expect Aaron Rodgers to participate in offseason workouts | Pro Football Talk

HC Mike McDaniel: Dolphins made a contract offer to Odell Beckham Jr., conversations 'ongoing' | NFL.com

Bears GM says he tried to help Justin Fields with trade to Steelers | ESPN.com

Changes to NFL kickoff rules unanimously approved by committee | Canal Street Chronicles

NFL Rule Change Allows Replay to Correct Roughing the Passer, Grounding Penalties | Bleacher Report

NFL could broaden rules for mandatory preseason Hard Knocks participation | Pro Football Talk

Deion - Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter will control ‘25 NFL draft fate | ESPN.com

