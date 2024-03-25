 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants’ GM Joe reiterates belief Daniel Jones will be ready for season

Quarterback is apparently now running on land as his rehab progresses

By Ed Valentine
/ new
Syndication: Westchester County Journal News
Daniel Jones
Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

As he has throughout the offseason, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen on Monday once again expressed the belief that quarterback Daniel Jones will be ready to start the 2024 NFL season.

Schoen told reporters that Jones is “running on land,” throwing and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp and the regular season.

If Schoen and coach Brian Daboll decided they want to select a quarterback at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft, or even move up to select one, co-owner John Mara said Monday that they have the “green light” to do so.

Other topics

  • Despite the signing of Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency, Schoen also continued to insist that Evan Neal will remain at right tackle. Unless that changes, that means Eluemunor would open as a guard when the Giants get on the field later this spring.
  • Tight end Darren Waller still has not decided whether or not he will retire.

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Big Blue View Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Giants news from Big Blue View