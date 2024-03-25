Giants’ GM Joe reiterates belief Daniel Jones will be ready for season

As he has throughout the offseason, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen on Monday once again expressed the belief that quarterback Daniel Jones will be ready to start the 2024 NFL season.

Schoen told reporters that Jones is “running on land,” throwing and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp and the regular season.

If Schoen and coach Brian Daboll decided they want to select a quarterback at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft, or even move up to select one, co-owner John Mara said Monday that they have the “green light” to do so.

Other topics