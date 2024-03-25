Giants’ GM Joe reiterates belief Daniel Jones will be ready for season

As he has throughout the offseason, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen on Monday once again expressed the belief that quarterback Daniel Jones will be ready to start the 2024 NFL season.
Schoen told reporters that Jones is “running on land,” throwing and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp and the regular season.
If Schoen and coach Brian Daboll decided they want to select a quarterback at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft, or even move up to select one, co-owner John Mara said Monday that they have the “green light” to do so.
Other topics
- Despite the signing of Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency, Schoen also continued to insist that Evan Neal will remain at right tackle. Unless that changes, that means Eluemunor would open as a guard when the Giants get on the field later this spring.
- Tight end Darren Waller still has not decided whether or not he will retire.
