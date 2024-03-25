John Mara: Joe Schoen has ‘green light’ to draft a quarterback

New York Giants co-owner John Mara has always been an ardent supporter of Daniel Jones. Monday at the NFL league meetings, though, Mara said he would not stand in the way if GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll want to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“If they fall in love with the quarterback and believe it’s worth pick No. 6 or moving up, [I] certainly would support that,” Mara told reporters.

With Jones coming off a torn ACL and a pair of neck injuries, and having played poorly when he was on the field in 2023, there was been much speculation that the Giants might be looking hard to find a successor. Much of that has centered on the idea of whether or not the Giants are enamored with J.J. McCarthy of Michigan, the quarterback in the draft class with the best of the top four QBs to be available to the Giants.

Mara said when he hired Schoen and Daboll before the 2022 season that he wanted them to make the ultimate decision about Jones.

Mara said drafting a quarterback would not be giving up on Jones, who is entering his sixth season and is in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million contract.

Mara admitted that the Giants are looking at quarterbacks

Other topics

Mara said “we’re not there yet,” when asked about replacing the MetLife Stadium turf with grass.

Mara said there are times he wishes Daboll would “tone it down,” but he hasn’t asked the coach to change.

Mara said he still has confidence in Schoen and Daboll.

“Certainly last season was a huge disappointment to me, especially coming off of a playoff year. I still believe we’re headed in the right direction and I have all the confidence in Joe [Schoen] and his staff and in Brian Daboll and his staff.’’