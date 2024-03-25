Harbaugh: J.J. McCarthy ‘plays quarterback’ better than any QB in the draft

Why does former Michigan and current Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh think his quarterback at Michigan, J.J, McCarthy, is “uniquely qualified” to handle a major market like New York?

At the NFL league meetings on Monday, Harbaugh said “this killer comes out” in McCarthy when it’s called for.

“Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, he’s got an extra gear, especially when he’s challenged,” Harbaugh said. “He’s incredible. Big market, small market, cold weather, hot weather. It won’t matter. I’ve said it before, I think he’s the best quarterback in the draft. He’s the one who plays quarterback. Of all the quarterbacks in the draft, there’s great quarterbacks in the draft. I think he plays quarterback the best of any quarterback in the draft.”

The Chargers have the fifth pick in the draft, one slot ahead of the Giants. Is Harbaugh being completely genuine here? Or, is he perhaps using his pulpit to get the Giants, Minnesota Vikings, or another quarterback-hungry team to trade up to No. 5 — or even No. 4 with the Arizona Cardinals — in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Take Harbaugh’s remarks for whatever you think they are worth. No matter, it’s a little more J.J. McCarthy draft fodder for you. You know you wanted it.