Giants news, 3/25: Daniel Jones, J.J. McCarthy, Tee Higgins, more

Will the Giants draft Daniel Jones' successor at quarterback? - ESPN

With the No. 6 pick in the draft and Jones coming off a season-ending injury, will the Giants look for their next franchise quarterback?

Tee Higgins Trade Rumors: NFL Teams Feel Bengals 'Willing to Listen' to Offers for WR

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter on Saturday that the Bengals have been "willing to listen" to offers for Higgins recently.

"He wants out, he has made the trade request. I talked to a few teams who are interested who believe that the Bengals are at least willing to listen. That's a little softer than they might have been a year ago where they definitely were not trading him. So, teams are going to try to pry him out. New England's been high-end shopping for receiver help, perhaps they try to give up a Day 2 pick to get Higgins."

2024 NFL draft: Latest buzz, prospect risers, mini-mocks - ESPN

The Vikings sent neither Adofo-Mensah nor coach Kevin O'Connell to the Michigan pro day Friday, but quarterbacks coach Josh McCown was firmly planted right behind McCarthy during his 25-minute throwing session. In talking to NFL personnel while on the road at pro days this week, the feeling is still that the Vikings will be aggressive in trading up to the No. 4 or No. 5 spot to land the Michigan quarterback. One general manager I talked to this week said McCarthy is a top-six pick right now. The question is who will trade up to get him.

Why Do NFL Draft Rankings Change During the Offseason? | The 33rd Team

Former NFL offensive linemen Ross Tucker examines the reasons for why draft anaylsts change their NFL Draft rankings before the draft...

Dan Quinn: Commanders will listen to trade calls - NBC Sports

“Yes, I would say it’s ringing, and because, like you said, of the talent of the group this year,” Quinn told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “And so I would anticipate him fielding these calls as it goes through, and usually it’s not necessarily later than No. 6 or 7, but those people who are usually in the top four or five, there’s somebody that somebody has targeted, and I think it’s mostly like ‘Well, I’ve got to take a shot!’ A lot of times it’s no, like ‘Thanks for calling’ but it is part of the process, and you have to do your due diligence to listen and to find out just to make sure, like is there something that you just couldn’t refuse.

“I certainly walked past it in the hallway when I was with the Cowboys, years ago for a trade that involved Herschel Walker and many draft picks and changed a lot of their organization. So, I think anybody in personnel with the skills of Adam, they’re going to listen, but there’s only so many things that you’d consider, and it’d better be really good.”

Report: Jayden Daniels ‘probably leader in clubhouse' for Commanders - Yahoo Sports

"The more I've started to ask around, the more it seems like Jayden Daniels is probably the leader in the clubhouse to be a Commander," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said Thursday on NBC Sports Boston's Areblla Early Edition, as seen in the video player above. "It does match up with what (Commanders offensive coordinator) Kliff Kingsbury has looked for in his quarterbacks over the years. Obviously, Jayden Daniels had a great season last season at LSU, and he's arguably the most ready to play of the three (top-tier QBs) at the top of the draft because he's played the most football. He played five years in college. "I think right now, again, this could change in the next few weeks, I just think Jayden Daniels is the leader in the clubhouse to be the second overall pick."

NY Giants at NFL Annual Meeting: Team brass to talk state of franchise

John Mara, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are all expected to offer their say on the state of the NY Giants at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando.

Dylan Laube's journey from Long Island to doorstep of NFL - Newsday

Do-it-all running back wows at Pro Day after impressive college career, Senior Bowl: "He made himself a roster . . . likely moving into Round 6 or 7."

Jerod Mayo told the NFL Network that drafting a QB is “the priority right now” at No. 3, but the #Patriots are weighing other options.



“It's the priority right now. But with that being said, you have to really be in love with the guy to take him at No. 3. So really all the… pic.twitter.com/wrEiTEdH6n — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 24, 2024

