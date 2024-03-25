How well have NFL teams done with the fourth quarterback in the draft?

An inordinate amount of attention has been focused on the supposed “fourth-best” quarterback in the NFL Draft, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, in recent weeks. McCarthy’s journey through the prospect rankings has been an interesting one:

McCarthy spent most of the 2023 season as a late-first/early-second-round prospect, usually lumped together with Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. as the second wave of QBs. Winning the national championship (Jan. 8) seems to have had little effect on his ranking, nor did his actual declaration for the draft on Jan. 14. For whatever reason, McCarthy’s stock plummeted to the middle of Round 2 the first week of February. That was the week of the Senior Bowl, which McCarthy did not attend but which Nix and Penix did. Both had good first days of practice and then did not impress thereafter; why that would affect McCarthy’s stock negatively, I have no idea.

Since then, though, McCarthy has steadily risen in the rankings, settling at No. 10 on the consensus big board for the last couple of weeks. You’d never know it, though, by all the recent talk about how the NFL Draft is going to play out. Many people do not even think that McCarthy will make it to the New York Giants at No. 6, and if Arizona trades down, he may be gone as early as No. 4.

All of this is the direct result of the gospel that you can’t win a Super Bowl anymore without a great quarterback. Never mind the fact that most of that sentiment derives from just two QBs who have won multiple SBs in recent years, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, and that many of the generally acknowledged top QBs in today’s game haven’t even gotten to one (Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert).

Whatever, McCarthy-mania is in full swing. It’s a singularly interesting phenomenon because figuring out whether a college quarterback will be great in the NFL is always a projection. College QBs see less complex defenses and are generally asked to do less than will be the case in the NFL. No one was asked to do less than McCarthy. Michigan relied on its No. 1 in the nation defense and its running game to win most of the season. You can’t blame head coach Jim Harbaugh - Michigan’s opponents in 2023 included the No. 2, 3, 7, 11, 16, and 18 defenses in the country. That leaves analysts scouring tape to get hints at what McCarthy can and cannot do, and parsing every NFL Combine and pro day throw for clues.

I have no idea what the Giants should or will do at No. 6. I will say that I think there’s a lot better chance for them to get a great player if they choose one of the three top wide receivers, one of whom almost certainly will be there, than if they wait for a QB to drop to them at No. 6 or if they trade up to get one. That statement has nothing to do with McCarthy’s potential - it’s just the fact that no evaluation is more difficult, even for experts, than how a college QB projects to the NFL. Yet the possibility of getting a great one has such huge implications for a chance at future team success that you almost have to take that chance if it arises.

It’s interesting to see what recent history has to tell us about the prospects of success for the fourth-ranked quarterback in the draft. Let’s look at what two respected draft analysts, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com and Dane Brugler of The Athletic, thought of each QB class at the time they were about to be drafted. We’ll add some opinions as well from Matt Waldman of the Rookie Scouting Portfolio, who does not generally rank QBs overall but does so for specific traits.

2017

Here are Zierlein’s top five ranked QBs for the 2017 draft, along with where they actually wound up being drafted and his specific numerical grade for each:

Yes, Zierlein’s QB4 was Patrick Mahomes - actually in a 3-way tie with DeShone Kizer and Nathan Peterman with a grade of 6.30, which means “Will eventually be a plus starter.” Zierlein’s summary is:

Mahomes is a big, confident quarterback who brings a variety of physical tools to the party, but he’s developed some bad habits and doesn’t have a very repeatable process as a passer. Mahomes’ ability to improvise and extend plays can lead to big plays for his offense, but he will have to prove he can operate with better anticipation and be willing to take what the defense gives him to win from the pocket. Mahomes will be a work in progress, but he’s a high-ceiling, low-floor prospect.

Brugler was not yet at The Athletic in 2017, but he did prospect rankings for NFL Draft Scout and had this ranking of prospects: Trubisky (No. 11 overall), Kizer (No. 13), Watson (No. 33), Mahomes (No. 50). Of Mahomes, Brugler said,

Mahomes looks like he is playing backyard football on film and isn’t ready for NFL snaps right now. However, he has the size, athleticism, and arm talent that makes him an intriguing development prospect for a patient coaching staff.

Both analysts were spot on in their evaluation of Mahomes based on what we know today, yet both had him as their QB4 because of their skepticism that he could harness his talents. Mitch Trubisky, the much safer, seemingly more polished, classic dropback QB was both analysts’ QB1. Waldman felt differently; he had Mahomes as his QB1; he was taken by Mahomes’ unique qualities and felt that with the right coach and handling he’d be a great NFL player.

2018

Below are Zierlein’s rankings for the fascinating 2018 QB class:

Zierlein had Sam Darnold as his QB1, with a 7.10 (Pro Bowl talent) grade. Many people saw Darnold that way - it just didn’t work out. Zierlein’s QB4 was a tie between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, both graded 6.40. In NFL.com’s grading system, that means “Will become a good starter within two years.” That’s pretty much on the mark for both QBs - Allen became good in his third year, Jackson in his second - but he underestimated just how good each of them would become. Of Allen, he said:

Likely be the biggest boom-or-bust quarterback prospect in the draft. Allen’s size and arm talent are prototypical for early first-round picks, but it’s rare to find a quarterback with such a low college completion rate become a successful pro. Allen’s receivers struggled to separate, but there were plenty of times where his lack of anticipation and post-snap plan did him in. Allen can make some truly special throws, but his ability to improve the mental part of his game will determine whether he’s a good NFL starter or just another big, strong-armed guy.

Brugler had a pretty similar ranking, with Darnold his QB1 (No. 6 overall), Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield next, and then Allen QB4 at No. 30 and Jackson QB5 at No. 32. Brugler’s take on Allen was:

While his physical traits make him scouting catnip, Allen remains undeveloped in several key areas of playing the position at a high level, including his accuracy. Nonetheless, his play also suggests that he still has plenty of room before hitting his football ceiling.

Waldman was higher on Jackson than most analysts were while being skeptical of whether Allen could correct his flaws.

2019

I’m sure you were anxiously awaiting this one. Zierlein’s QB4 in 2019, was - you guessed it:

Zierlein said of Jones coming out of Duke:

Three-year starter who operates with a rare level of quality mechanics coming from the college game. Jones doesn’t have special arm talent, but he can make pro throws and has the ability to attack deep with accuracy. He completed just 59.9 percent of his career passes, but his receivers — who dropped 38 passes this year alone — really struggled to get open at times. Jones has good football IQ and is relatively mobile, but he appears to be more of a game manager than “franchise” talent. He’s more of a Day 2 draft pick than Day 1.

By 2019, Brugler was at The Athletic and producing his mammoth draft evaluation document, “The Beast.” He too had Jones as his QB4:

Brugler said of him:

Jones was groomed in the Blue Devils’ spread, no-huddle offense, which incorporated RPO concepts and asked him to use his legs (averaged double-digit carries per game over his 36 starts). A late bloomer, he developed under Cutcliffe’s watchful eye and it is easy to see the Manning influence with his footwork, pocket mannerisms and his release. While he doesn’t have a very impressive resume on paper, Jones elevated the average talent around him on the Duke offense, relying on both his arm and legs. His low-key personality might not immediately win over a room, but he competes with a quiet confidence and doesn’t show any fear on the football field. Overall, Jones doesn’t have any exceptional physical traits and his internal clock requires work, but he is a cerebral passer who makes accurate reads with active eyes and feet, projecting as a B-level NFL starter.

His perceived weaknesses were:

Eye manipulation and internal clock are undeveloped…needs to find better balance between not rushing his process, but also playing with urgency…caught staring down routes, leading defenders to the target…still finding his touch as a passer…deep-ball timing is an issue, increasing the difficulty level…lacks elite arm strength to easily add extra RPMs…needs to take better care of the football…mild-mannered personality and still finding his voice as a leader…pedestrian career production with 59.6 percent completions.

Waldman’s evaluation of Jones is interesting to read and listen to; he saw flaws in his game that many Giants fans are familiar with.

Note that both Zierlein and Brugler had new Giant Drew Lock ranked just ahead of Jones.

2020

Zierlein’s QB rankings for the deep 2020 class were as follows:

(Note that Jalen Hurts didn’t even make Zierlein’s top five - he was No. 7.) Jordan Love was Zierlein’s No. 4, behind the big three of Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert. That’s pretty similar to what we are facing in 2024, except that this year there is speculation that J.J. McCarthy could go as high as No. 4 (or even higher), whereas no one saw Jordan Love, Zierlein’s QB4, as anything more than a late first round flier as an eventual but not immediate replacement for Aaron Rodgers.

Love’s rating was 6.36 (“Will eventually be plus starter”). The 2023 season suggests that was a pretty good take. After doing nothing his first three seasons and looking like a deer caught in the headlights the one time he had to be an emergency starter, Love burst onto the scene in the second half of 2023. If you watched him destroy Dallas in the playoffs, you have to ask: Who is the best QB from the 2020 class now? Zierlein saw the good and the bad in Love coming out of college:

Challenging evaluation for quarterback-needy teams balancing traits and potential against disappointing 2019 tape. Staff turnover and new starters across the offense are partly to blame for his regression, but self-made flaws in process were also concerns. Love’s accuracy took a step back, and his delayed reaction from “see it” to “throw it” when making reads is troubling. He has the arm to stick throws into tight windows but needs better eye discipline and anticipation to keep windows open. His size, mobility and arm talent combined with his 2018 flashes could be a winning hand that leads a team into the future or a siren’s song of erratic play and unfulfilled potential.

Brugler also had Love as QB4 (and Hurts as QB7):

His assessment of Love was as follows:

With a new coaching staff and only one other returning starter on offense in 2019, he took a step back in his development, producing very inconsistent results. From a physical standpoint, Love will create Patrick Mahomes-like flashes with his loose passing skills and impressive arm talent. However, he doesn’t have a great feel for tempo within the relationship of his progressions and the defense, requiring time to mature mentally. Overall, Love is still very raw as a passer and his inconsistent decision-making is a concern, but he has immense, high-ceiling talent that is ready to be cultivated, projecting as a high-risk, high-reward NFL prospect.

2021

This is one of the most fascinating (for all the wrong reasons) quarterback classes in recent memory. Here are Zierlein’s QB rankings:

There were supposed to be four or five good starting quarterbacks from this class. Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick, was rated 7.40 by Zierlein (“Perennial All-Pro”). Lawrence has been good and is firmly established as the Jaguars starter, but in three seasons he has not become elite. The rest of the class has been just short of a disaster. The NFL.com rating system is a bit quirky, but it fit Zach Wilson perfectly: His 6.50 rating signifies “Boom-or-bust potential.” Of Wilson, he said:

“The gunslinger’s mentality and improvised release points are clearly patterned off of one of his favorite players, Aaron Rodgers. However, his play is a little more reminiscent of a blend between Jake Plummer and Johnny Manziel coming out of college.” Justin Fields, the QB4 (as well as Trey Lance, QB3), had ratings that indicate “Will become good starter within two years.”

That may happen eventually, but after two years, both are with their second teams.

Ziierlein had this to say about Fields:

Like Dak Prescott before him, Fields enters the league with dual-threat capabilities but is more of a pocket passer with the ability to extend plays or win with his legs when needed. He was up and down in 2020, but a bounce-back performance against Clemson — including an impressive second half after suffering an injury — said a lot about his toughness and leadership. He sees the field fairly well inside the Buckeyes’ quarterback-friendly offense but needs to become a full-field reader and prevent his eyes from becoming transfixed on primary targets. He sticks open throws with accuracy and velocity thanks to a sturdy platform and good drive mechanics. He’s also comfortable throwing into intermediate holes of a zone. A slower operation time and a lack of a twitchy trigger will require him to work with better anticipation and pressure recognition pre- and post-snap. He takes more sacks than coaches will be comfortable with but he also digs his way out of holes and creates explosive plays. Fields operates with a quiet confidence and has experience overcoming adversity. He should continue to improve and become a solid NFL starter within a couple of seasons.

Brugler also had Fields as his QB4:

He said of Fields:

Fields has had the spotlight on him for a long time and he hasn’t wilted while displaying the confidence and competitive toughness that teammates rally behind. He shows excellent tempo when the play is on-schedule, but he must speed up his target-to-target progression reads and improve his urgency when the initial target is taken away. Overall, Fields’ decision-making is more methodical than spontaneous, but he has high-ceiling traits with his athleticism, accuracy and intangibles. He projects as a high-end NFL starter if he can quicken his reads and process.

Matt Waldman had something interesting to say about Fields that is worth keeping in mind as we judge present and potential Giants quarterbacks. He compares him to early Josh Allen:

Allen needed time to figure out when the Superman act was ill-advised and how to prepare ahead like Lex Luthor. The Bills supported this development plan well, letting Allen be a one-read-wonder who tucked and ran as a rookie in situations that would be a throw to a second- or third-read two years later. Buffalo took a few years to build an offense with levels of crossing routes that supported how Allen best plays the game.

In Waldman’s view, Fields did not get that in Chicago. Maybe he’ll get it in Pittsburgh.

2023

I won’t even bother with 2022. That class was considered at the time to have no quarterback prospects who could take a team to a Super Bowl, and two seasons in, that view has not been disputed. 2023 is more interesting. Here are Zierlein’s rankings:

Zierlein had both Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud rated in the “Year 1 starter” category, which was correct, although the impressions of the two quarterbacks have diverged after one NFL season. His QB4, Will Levis, was ranked 6.34 (“Will eventually be plus starter”). Levis dropped farther in the draft than anyone expected, but he played fairly well when he took over as the starter. We’ll see what his ceiling is. His evaluation of Levis was:

Levis is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the draft, but there are warts in his game that might not be easily corrected. He has prototypical size and experience operating in a pro-style passing attack. He’s an athletic passer, with the ability to zip off-platform throws with plus velocity from a compact release. He struggled to put together an extended period of high-caliber quarterback play in 2022, but was also dealing with injuries that he fought his way through for much of the season. Levis has the arm to beat coverages on all three levels, but inadequate placement and accuracy have created a lot of uncatchable throws. He’s a capable runner outside the pocket but needs to improve his feel for pressure and his consistency when throwing on the move. Levis’ talent is well worth an investment, but could require a talented quarterback coach and a patient plan to tighten up his mechanics, rebuild his confidence and explore an offensive scheme that best suits him.

Brugler had the same top four as Zierlein:

Of Levis, he said:

He struggled with consistency in 2022, as the offense saw a complete makeover with Wan’Dale Robinson and multiple offensive linemen departing to the NFL and new play-caller Rich Scangarello taking over for Coen, who left to become the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator. Physically built for the pro game, Levis is strong in the pocket, moves very well for his size and has a power arm to deliver with velocity and accuracy from various platforms. However, defenses are too easily able to put doubt in his mind, which leads to forced or inaccurate throws because of hesitancy in his game. Overall, Levis needs more reps to continue developing his read efficiency and ball placement, but he has an NFL starter’s skill set with his impressive physical tools (size, arm, athleticism) and exceptional competitive toughness. Similarities with Carson Wentz should be considered both a positive and negative, but he has starter-level traits and upside.

Waldman was not a fan of Levis. In last year’s Rookie Scouting Portfolio, he said,

Based on how I evaluate quarterback prospects, I don’t get the love for Levis’ game. He has significant issues with his setup footwork when throwing the football and it leads to inaccuracies. His gap between recognition and action is too wide for a successful NFL starter. Also, his recognition of what he thinks is open isn’t reliable enough.

Which brings us to 2024

One of the things that struck me about the rankings for 2017-2023 is that Zierlein and Brugler agreed almost completely in the order for each class among the top prospects. Waldman is a little more of an outlier who values outside-the-box play in a quarterback...IF he is drafted into the right situation with a head coach who recognizes how to best exploit his unusual talents. Zierlein is the only one of the three analysts who has released his detailed rankings for the 2024 draftee class as of this writing. Here are his top prospects:

There are several fascinating things about Zierlein’s scores:

He has Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels almost dead even as the top two prospects

Drake Maye is a distinct notch lower, in NFL.com’s “Boom or bust” category

McCarthy is closer to Maye in numerical ranking than Maye is to Williams and Daniels

Bo Nix is virtually tied with McCarthy in numerical ranking.

Zierlein said this about McCarthy:

Enigmatic quarterback lacking the measurables and splash throws associated with early round quarterbacks but possessing elements that require more study and consideration. McCarthy lacks frame thickness and a plus arm. He’s fairly poised in the pocket but is average as a pocket passer. His ball placement and timing need to improve to help mitigate an average operation time due to a windup release. McCarthy doesn’t seek to play out of structure but is fairly consistent at making positive plays when it happens and ramps up his focus late in games and on third downs. He is confident and seems to have the ability to take slights and digest it as competitive fuel. McCarthy should continue to improve as a passer, but he fails to stand out in many of the areas that tend to be predictive of top-level success in the NFL.

and about Nix:

Rare five-year starting quarterback whose play has matured in front of our eyes. Nix displays the accuracy, arm talent and athleticism consistent with today’s brand of pro quarterback. He can be punctual in getting the ball out at the top of his drop or he can work through progressions and beat defenses with second-reaction plays. He throws with good velocity and puts the ball on the money when throwing on the move. Nix has shown great improvement with his pocket poise. He’s capable of moving the sticks as a scrambler or as part of the running game. Some of his gaudy production has been driven by the Oregon offense’s design, but his talent clearly stands out. I’ve harbored bias from watching the overwhelmed version of Nix during his Auburn days, but as the saying goes, “tape don’t lie.” Nix appears more than ready to attack the league with an NFL-caliber skill set.

Brugler hasn’t released The Beast for 2024 yet, but in his top 100 prospect summary last month, he had Williams No. 1, Maye No. 4, Daniels No. 8, McCarthy No. 24, Nix No. 37, and Penix No. 57. Of McCarthy, Brugler says,

No, the Michigan offense didn’t regularly lean on McCarthy to push the ball downfield with his arm. But McCarthy executed when his team needed a play, which often came on third or fourth down. He has the arm and athletic talent that will translate well to the pro game, and his intangibles are off the charts. Many roll their eyes at win-loss records for quarterbacks, but NFL teams care about that stat, and McCarthy finished 27-1 as a starter at Michigan with a national championship. (He also went 36-2 in high school and won a state title.) Although McCarthy is far from a polished product, it is easy to see why an NFL team would spend a first-round pick to invest in his future.

and of Nix:

Although he benefited from an offense designed to get the ball out quickly, Nix broke the FBS record for single-season completion percentage (77.4) and connected on at least 71 percent of his passes in all 14 games. He gets in trouble when he plays loose with his technique and his eyes speed up on him, but Nix has a good arm, understands where to go with the football, and his scrambling can give defenses fits.

Waldman hasn’t released his Rookie Scouting Portfolio yet, but he does regular podcasts with a colleague in which they give thumbs up or down (using more colorful language than I can use here) on various prospects. As of last month, Waldman seemed to like both McCarthy and Nix as NFL possibilities.

What can we make of all this? Nothing. What the Giants do with No. 6 will depend on their own analysis of the quarterback prospects and how other teams view them. A few of the things that I gleaned from the analyses of the experts above were that:

Many QB prospects are not NFL-ready when they enter the league. No one should be surprised by this, yet many of us seem to be. The C.J. Stroud set-the-league-on-fire as a rookie scenario is very uncommon.

Given this, it matters greatly which team drafts which prospect. A case can be made that Zach Wilson, and especially Justin Fields, can be good NFL starters, but neither one was drafted by a team that understood what was needed to develop them. Fields now has a second chance. It’s not clear that Wilson ever will.

Rookie quarterbacks more often than not should sit rather than start. We’ll never know if Mahomes could have become what he is today if Andy Reid had started him from day 1, but the one year on the bench was a small price to pay. Lamar Jackson sat for most of his rookie season. Surely Jordan Love has benefited from sitting for three years.

Josh Allen did not start his first game but was made the starter in Game 2 when the Bills’ starter, Nathan Peterman, could do nothing in the opening game. As Waldman describes, Allen was given a simplified offense to operate until he matured in reading defenses beyond the first read and until Buffalo got him some better receivers.

The history of Daniel Jones with the Giants shows some of these ideas in action. As a rookie, Pat Shurmur gave him a simplified half-field read type of offense to run. It worked for a while but eventually teams learned to exploit that and Jones was only effective the rest of the season against bad defenses. Unfortunately two things happened: The Giants never got him an elite receiver to work with (although they intended to draft DeVonta Smith in 2021), and their solution to his rookie fumbling problems was to make the offense so conservative that he never developed as a passer to whatever his ceiling was.

When Brian Daboll took over, he probably intended to do the same thing he did with Josh Allen - gradually expand the passing offense until Jones was the complete quarterback he wanted him to be. That worked some in 2022, the culmination being the Giants’ playoff win in Minnesota, but it collapsed in 2023 with a non-functional offensive line playing against a tough early slate of opponents revealing Jones’ greatest weaknesses and getting him injured twice in the process.

I believe Daboll - to a point - when he says that Jones will be the starter in 2024 when he is ready. Whether he feels Jones can become the quarterback he seemed to think he could become in 2022 is harder to tell.

If the Giants trade up to secure a chance at J.J. McCarthy (or one of the top three ranked prospects), we’ll have our answer. If they don’t, and Joe Schoen takes McCarthy anyway if he falls to No. 6, we’ll also have that same answer.

The most probable, and most interesting scenario, is what happens in all four top QB prospects are gone at No. 6. The No. 6 pick itself is not much of a mystery - it will be whichever of the three top wide receiver prospects is still on the board, in all likelihood. The intrigue is what happens next. If the Giants do nothing but wait for the No. 47 pick to come up, it’s probably a sign that they haven’t given up on Jones. That seems unlikely to me at the least because of Jones’ injury history.

That leaves Bo Nix, who apparently is viewed as a second rounder by many NFL GMs but who interests some analysts like Chris Simms, Kurt Warner, and Mel Kiper. Like McCarthy, Nix operated in an offense that didn’t routinely display his talents. Unlike McCarthy, Nix carries the stigma of a disastrous previous tenure at Auburn. Whether Nix will escape Round 1 is unknown; there are a lot of QB-needy teams out there. The Giants making a move to get back into Round 1 to get him shouldn’t be ruled out.

The upside of doing that is that, as would be the probable case with McCarthy, Nix could sit for a year or more while Jones and/or Lock play until he is deemed NFL-ready. The Giants would then have one of those QBs ready to start in 2025 while being free of the remainder of Jones’ contract if they wish, while having a completed wide receiver corps with a true WR1 and hopefully a more stable and competent offensive line for the starter to work behind. That seems better than drafting only a late-round quarterback in 2024 and depending on a currently not-very-impressive 2025 class to fix the $#@* QB position once and for all.

The bottom line is this: Quarterbacks taken fourth in the NFL Draft almost always have some flaws or unusual characteristics to their game that makes them risky picks. That’s why three QBs get selected before them. So often their fate rests on the specific team that drafts them. Mahomes and Allen were fortunate to be taken by teams with coaches that recognized their unique abilities and were patient enough to bring them along slowly until they were ready to be complete players. Jones was fortunate his first year but whatever chance he had to grow into something more was retarded for two years by poor coaching choices. Love was the beneficiary of a situation that allowed him to develop slowly behind the scenes until he was ready. Fields was not so lucky and now has to start over. Levis will see his second head coach in two years, which doesn’t help, but at least Brian Callahan comes from a productive QB-centered offense.

Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka are a pretty good pair of coaches to develop under for a rookie with potential who is not quite ready to start in the NFL. I’ll be surprised if a rookie QB is not on the Giants roster by Day 2 of the draft.