2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

It’s a strange feeling to be heading into the NFL Draft and know that the New York Giants don’t need a quarterback. The duo of Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden turned into a very solid unit in 2023, giving the Giants their best linebacker play since the days of Antonio Pierce and Kawika Mitchell.

But just because the Giants don’t need a linebacker doesn’t mean the can’t select one in the 2024 NFL Draft. If so, the Giants could look to continue to add athleticism to the second level of their defense. NC State linebacker Payton Wilson had a fantastic week at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine which culminated in a great on-field workout.

Was that enough to put him on the Giants’ radar?

Prospect: Payton Wilson (11)

Games Watched: vs. UConn (2023), vs. Notre Dame (2023), vs. Marshall (2023), vs. Wake Forest (2023)

Red Flags: Torn ACL (2x)

Measurables

Strengths

Length

Athleticism

Space play

Instincts

Versatility

NC State linebacker Payton Wilson is a good-sized, athletic, instinctive and versatile prospect.

Wilson’s athleticism leaps off the tape. He boasts easy movement skills in space, a springy burst when he gets in motion, and the speed to run down offensive players in the open field. Wilson also shows good football IQ and processing speed as an off-ball linebacker. His processing and athleticism make him a high-speed player as well as a very versatile defender.

NC State played Wilson as an inside and outside off-ball linebacker – usually WILL or MIKE – as well as on the line of scrimmage as a rush linebacker. His processing allows him to take an accurate first step toward the play as an off-ball linebacker, as well as effectively drop into coverage on tight ends and running backs. He gets solid depth in zone coverage and looks comfortable moving around his coverage zones.

Wilson’s burst and length allow him to be effective when playing downhill as well.

His athleticism allows him to stress blockers, while also doing a good job of using his hands to keep himself clean as he presses the line of scrimmage. He’s able to disrupt in the backfield as well as position himself to leverage gaps and force runners back to his teammates.

Wilson is a high-energy and very competitive defender. He has a wide-open motor and is willing to pursue ball carriers across the field as well as fight through multiple blockers to make plays on the ball.

Weaknesses

Size (mass)

Arm length

Play off of blocks

Injury history

The biggest concern with Payton Wilson is his injury history and future health. Wilson has suffered a pair of torn ACLs, the first coming in high school and the second in 2021 as a sophomore. Teams will want to do their due diligence on his background to make sure he doesn’t have any lingering issues or long-term durability concerns.

Health concerns aside, Wilson is also on the slim side for his height. Teams are growing more tolerant of “undersized” linebackers as the lines between that position and safeties are blurred. That said, Wilson’s 233 pounds appear a bit thin on his (nearly) 6-foot-4 frame. He doesn’t have quite as much *thud* and play strength as teams may want to see from a linebacker his height. Likewise, he can also struggle to disengage if blockers are able to latch on.

However, they may also be hesitant to ask him to gain weight out of fear of compromising his athleticism as well as to avoid putting any unnecessary strain on his knees.

Game Tape

Projection

Payton Wilson projects as a starting off-ball linebacker with scheme diversity at the NFL level.

Every NFL defense can use more athleticism at the second level, and Wilson brings safety-like speed and movement skills in a bigger, more physical package. He can find a home in any defensive scheme, and play a true off-ball linebacker or contribute as a pass rusher in more blitz-happy schemes. Teams might want to play Wilson as more of a “WILL” linebacker, as opposed to a MIKE, so as to protect him from offensive linemen and allow him to use his athleticism to flow to the ball.

Teams will obviously be concerned about Wilson’s injury history, however he has tantalizing upside if his medicals check out.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes.

Final Word: A strong second round value