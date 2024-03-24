Giants mock draft: Taking the big swing for QB J.J. McCarthy

Quarterback of the future? Play-making wide receiver who can make a difference right now? That seems to be the choice facing the New York Giants at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft. It isn’t an easy choice.

Do they love J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback most likely available to them in the draft? Are they blowing smoke trying to get someone like the Minnesota Vikings to move past them so they have a better shot at the wide receiver they want?

We don’t know. We still, though, have a month left to argue about it. Here is my latest multi-round Giants mock draft, this one including a big swing for McCarthy.

Round 1 (No. 4) — J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

I say all the time that if you need a quarterback and love one who is within your reach, that no price is too high to go get that quarterback. Here, I make the McCarthy move. The Giants are in the ‘need’ position whether they want to admit it publicly or not. Are they in ‘love’ with McCarthy?

I don’t know, but they might be.

I wasn’t going to do a ‘trade up’ draft. Until now, I have thought that the price would be too steep to get to No. 4 with the “open for business” Arizona Cardinals. The Minnesota Vikings have picks 11 and 23 and are often considered the likely trade partner for the Cardinals.

There is, though, a thought that the Cardinals might not want to drop out of the top 10 and might take a somewhat lesser package to remain in a position where one of the top wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze — will be within their grasp.

I have seen the idea floated that all it might take for the Giants to get to No. 4 would be their third-round pick, No. 70 overall. Then, I saw a mock from the 33rd Team in which the Giants made that exact move.

Here is the explanation:

It’s time for some fun. Everyone expects the Minnesota Vikings to make a second trade-up from No. 11 and No. 23 for J.J. McCarthy, but the Arizona Cardinals might not want to lose out on this elite receiver class. The Giants can offer a better solution by dropping only two spots. The New York Giants have to replace an injury-prone and middling quarterback in Daniel Jones as soon as possible, and their best option might be McCarthy. The NFL loves his blend of mobility, arm strength, aggressiveness and experience under center. “This guy knows how to win,” NFL analyst Charles Davis said. “When this guy lines up behind center, good things happen. He’s learned a lot of pro terminology and methods from his [former] coach Jim Harbaugh.”

Yes, I am also aware of the Greg Cosell analysis of McCarthy, which would be an argument against taking him this early in the draft.

Still, if the Giants think McCarthy can be better than Jones, can reset the quarterback clock with him and only have to surrender the 70th overall pick to get him it’s a move that in my view they have to be willing to make. Here, the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator allowed me to make that move, so I did.

The Giants have scouted all of the top quarterbacks. They met with McCarthy at the NFL Scouting Combine. They hosted him in East Rutherford, N.J. for a visit that included dinner. GM Joe Schoen and several other Giants’ decision-makers attended the Michigan Pro Day on Friday.

PFF hated the trade for McCarthy, the No. 28 overall prospect on their big board, but still ended up giving my draft an ‘A’.

The trade value charts think this is a pretty even deal.

I understand that many fans don’t see the allure of McCarthy. They don’t see the things talked about in the 33rd Team blurb above that draw NFL teams to the Michigan quarterback.

For me, this is a 21-year-old kid with room — and time thanks to the presence of Jones and Drew Lock for at least a year — to grow and learn. He has the physical traits, including being able to throw accurate, catchable balls that can create yards after catch. He’s a winner. He went 27-1 as a starter at Michigan and won a national title. He was part of teams that won a state title one year in high school and a national title another year. Isn’t the ultimate goal to win? Don’t we ultimately judge quarterbacks by how much they win?

Quarterbacks are a hit-and-miss proposition. There are no guarantees. The success rate (second contracts with drafting team, All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors) is below 50% when drafting quarterbacks in the first round. Still, when you have the need and the chance at a guy you think can become more than what you have it is a swing worth taking. I was in position to take the swing, for better or worse.

So, that’s what I did.

Will the Giants take that swing? I don’t know. I also don’t know if I will land on this being the right move a month from now. Admittedly, it is difficult for me to give up on landing Nabers or Odunze to give the Giants a much-needed top-tier wide receiver.

For what it’s worth, the Cardinals ended up with Nabers at No. 6. The Minnesota Vikings ended up getting edge defender Dallas Turner at No. 11 and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at No. 23.

Round 2 (No. 47) — Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State

A much-needed partner for Dexter Lawrence on the defensive line.

Other players considered: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida; Ja’Lynn Polk, Wr, Washington; Adisa Isaac, edge, Penn State; Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut; Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

Round 4 (No. 107) — Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

I big, athletic cornerback I like at a position of need.

Other players considered: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC; Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri; Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame; Javon Solomon, edge, Troy