Daniel Jones is ‘the guy’ when healthy — Giants coach Brian Daboll

The speculation about the future for the New York Giants at quarterback continues to churn. At least in the near term, though, head coach Brian Daboll insisted on Saturday that Daniel Jones remains “the guy” when he is healthy.

Daboll spoke to NFL insider Tom Pelissero from the NFL league meetings.

The Giants signed Drew Lock as a veteran backup quarterback, and there is continued speculation that the Giants — concerned about Jones’ long-term health and his poor play in 2023 — could be looking to select a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daboll, though, said there is no competition for the starting job.

“We’re excited to have Drew, and he knows what his role is going to be,” Daboll said. “He’s going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel back, when he gets back he’ll be the guy.”

The Giants have expressed optimism about Jones’ recovery from surgery for a torn ACL. The team is hopeful that Jones will be ready to practice during training camp and to play when the regular-season opens.

There is, though, no guarantee.