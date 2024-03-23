Giants news, 3/23: J.J. McCarthy, Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants mock draft tracker: A three-way race at No. 6

As far as the NFL mock draft world is concerned, it is a three-horse race for who the New York Giants should select with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Those three are Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

For the first time since we began posting these trackers a few weeks ago, it is Odunze drawing the most support at No. 6. He was selected in 20 of 55 mocks used this time (36.4%). Nabers was selected in 18 mocks (32.7%). That means that 38 of 55 mock drafters (69.1%) think the Giants should take the best wide receiver on the board.

Twelve of the 55 mock drafts (21.8%) have the Giants selecting a quarterback. Ten of those mock drafts (18.2%) give McCarthy to the Giants with their first selection.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

New York Giants sign Drew Lock Verdict: Upgrade After a career reset in Seattle, Lock showed promise while filling in for an injured Geno Smith last season. Daniel Jones, who is coming back from a season-ending ACL tear, seemingly is in his last days as Giants starter. After an encouraging 2022 campaign, the turnover woes and lack of effectiveness that have plagued him for much of his career resurfaced, stoking frustrations within the organization. Lock has a chance to capitalize and offer the Giants a fresh start at the position.

After parting ways with Brian Daboll, former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale took the same job with Michigan and is already doing pretty well for himself.

According to Austin Meek of The Athletic, Martindale inked a deal with the Wolverines that makes him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football with a base salary of $2.3 million in 2024, going up to $2.5 million in 2025 and $2.7 million in 2026.

New York Giants: Indecisive -- Are they trying to contend or are they accepting that a rebuild is around the corner? With Brian Burns and Jon Runyan in but Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney out, it's very difficult to tell.

Giants acquire: S Richie Grant Falcons acquire: Conditional 2025 seventh-round pick

Richie Grant’s role as a starting Falcons safety was in peril at the end of last season, when the veteran defender was briefly benched for seventh-round rookie DeMarcco Hellams. If the Falcons roll with Hellams or find another safety, Grant could be on the Giants’ radar. New York lost free agent safety Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers. Although Big Blue signed Jalen Mills to play alongside incumbent safety Jason Pinnock, Grant could give the Giants optionality.

Currently, the Giants’ offense is slated to cost over $148 million in 2024, according to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, who cites Over the Cap’s figure. That total is the sixth-highest in the NFL. Daniel Jones takes up the most space (as he should), but behind him is Andrew Thomas, whose 2024 cap hit is less than half Jones’.

Also per Over the Cap, the Giants’ offense takes up over roughly 63% of the team’s spending. Of that amount, roughly 22% goes to the offensive line.

