Giants’ GM Joe Schoen skips Michigan Pro Day

A little gamesmanship by the GM?

By Ed Valentine Updated
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll skipped the Michigan Pro Day on Friday, bypassing a chance to watch quarterback J.J. McCarthy throw.

The Giants’ contingent was apparently led by assistant GM Brandon Brown and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney. Tight ends coach Tim Kelly was also reportedly on hand.

The Vikings also played this one coy:

Here is one assessment of McCarthy’s day:

Judge his throws for yourself:

Schoen has had plenty of exposure to McCarthy, so perhaps this is some gamesmanship. The Giants met with McCarthy at the NFL Scouting Combine and hosted him for dinner and a tour of the team facility in East Rutherford, N.J. last week.

McCarthy wasn’t the only Michigan player the Giants might have been eyeballing. The presence of Kelly, the new tight ends coach, indicates a potential interest in A.J. Barner.

There was also the report below that the Giants visited with Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart:

An interesting sight was Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil running routes as wide receiver:

