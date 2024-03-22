Giants’ GM Joe Schoen skips Michigan Pro Day

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll skipped the Michigan Pro Day on Friday, bypassing a chance to watch quarterback J.J. McCarthy throw.

The Giants’ contingent was apparently led by assistant GM Brandon Brown and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney. Tight ends coach Tim Kelly was also reportedly on hand.

Michigan expects over 150 NFL personnel for pro day today.



That’s the biggest number I’ve ever heard for a pro day. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 22, 2024

The Vikings also played this one coy:

MICHIGAN pro day today. Nine general managers and seven head coaches are scheduled to attend.



Not on that list? Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 22, 2024

Here is one assessment of McCarthy’s day:

JJ McCarthy throwing session lasted about 25 minutes. It was clean—just two clear misses. He showcased zip and touch while hitting a lot of deep routes. He told me he wanted to show his touch placement and did well there. McCarthy has easy power and velocity. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 22, 2024

Judge his throws for yourself:

Video: JJ McCarthy from Michigan's Pro Day on Friday



Footage by MGoBlueTV pic.twitter.com/Li1tiO5Avs — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 22, 2024

Schoen has had plenty of exposure to McCarthy, so perhaps this is some gamesmanship. The Giants met with McCarthy at the NFL Scouting Combine and hosted him for dinner and a tour of the team facility in East Rutherford, N.J. last week.

McCarthy wasn’t the only Michigan player the Giants might have been eyeballing. The presence of Kelly, the new tight ends coach, indicates a potential interest in A.J. Barner.

There was also the report below that the Giants visited with Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart:

#Michigan is holding Pro Day today & I'm told OL Karsen Barnhart met w/ #Rams & #Ravens (dinner) yesterday.



Meets w/ #Seahawks + #NYG today. #Lions Local Day.



Athletic, versatile OL w/ 31 career starts at RT/LT/LG/RG. Barnhart ran an outstanding 1.75 10-yd split at NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/CWHkZAHK4d — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 22, 2024

An interesting sight was Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil running routes as wide receiver: