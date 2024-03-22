New York Giants pre-draft visits tracker: Who have the Giants met with, watched?

It is impossible to know every player the New York Giants have visited with in their preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is a running list of the visits that have been reported or confirmed.
NYG visits tracker
Giants known top 30 visits
Adisa Isaac, edge, Penn State [Ryan Fowler]
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina [Art Stapleton, confirmed by Big Blue View]
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State [Dan Duggan]
Malik Nabers, WR, LSU [Duggan]
Rome Odunze, WR, Washington [Duggan]
Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP [Melo]
Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Wash. State [Melo]
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan [Schultz]
Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa [Ryan Fowler]
Karsen Barnhart, OL, Michigan [Melo]
Pro Days
Marshall Kneeland, edge, Western Michigan [Tony Pauline]
Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina …. Large contingent at Pro Day [Pauline] … NYG offensive coaches [Nagy]
Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina .. NYG worked him out after Pro Day [Pauline]
Georgia Pro Day [Nagy]
Oklahoma Pro Day .. Tyler Guyton … Carmen Bricillo in attendance [Nagy]
Georgia Pro Day — NYG DB coaches [Nagy]
C.J. Hanson, IOL, Holy Cross [Melo]
Texas Pro Day — NYG WR, LB, DL coaches (Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, T’Vondre Sweat) [Nagy]
Combine
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Jaylan Ford, edge, Texas
Brenden Rice, WR, USC
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Local Day
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, edge, Notre Dame [Melo]
