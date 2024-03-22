 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Giants pre-draft visits tracker: Who have the Giants met with, watched?

Here’s a list of what we know, with an acknowledgement that there is a lot we don’t know

By Ed Valentine
Giants Draft Table Photo by Ed Valentine

It is impossible to know every player the New York Giants have visited with in their preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is a running list of the visits that have been reported or confirmed.

Giants known top 30 visits

Adisa Isaac, edge, Penn State [Ryan Fowler]
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina [Art Stapleton, confirmed by Big Blue View]
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State [Dan Duggan]
Malik Nabers, WR, LSU [Duggan]
Rome Odunze, WR, Washington [Duggan]
Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP [Melo]
Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Wash. State [Melo]
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan [Schultz]
Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa [Ryan Fowler]
Karsen Barnhart, OL, Michigan [Melo]

Pro Days

Marshall Kneeland, edge, Western Michigan [Tony Pauline]

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina …. Large contingent at Pro Day [Pauline] … NYG offensive coaches [Nagy]

Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina .. NYG worked him out after Pro Day [Pauline]

Georgia Pro Day [Nagy]

Oklahoma Pro Day .. Tyler Guyton … Carmen Bricillo in attendance [Nagy]

Georgia Pro Day — NYG DB coaches [Nagy]

C.J. Hanson, IOL, Holy Cross [Melo]

Texas Pro Day — NYG WR, LB, DL coaches (Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, T’Vondre Sweat) [Nagy]

Combine

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Jaylan Ford, edge, Texas
Brenden Rice, WR, USC
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Local Day

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, edge, Notre Dame [Melo]

