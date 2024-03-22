Giants news, 3/22: Trading up to No. 4, Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Arizona Cardinals say they are “open for business” with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and that could have major implications for the New York Giants.

“I’d say those phone calls are starting to pick up a little bit, I would say they’ll probably continue into next week when we get down to Florida for the owner’s meetings,” said Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort. “I would imagine some of those conversations will continue to pick up, but honestly they probably will not get real serious until we get right up until the week of the draft, similar to last year. They have definitely picked up, but I expect that to continue here for the next month.”

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are expected to go in the first three picks. If he Giants want J.J. McCarthy, can they even wait until the sixth pick with a quarterback-hungry team like the Minnesota Vikings lurking as a potential trade-up partner? And even if the Giants want to trade up, do they have the ammunition?

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Cardinals Get: 2024 Round 1 Pick (No. 6); 2024 Round 2 Pick (No. 47); 2024 Round 4 Pick (No. 107) Giants Get: 2024 Round 1 Pick (No. 4); 2024 Round 5 Pick (No. 162) The good news for the Giants is that only moving up two spots wouldn’t be as costly as a larger move up the board—similar deals in the past have generally included a Day 2 selection. However, with New York’s own second-rounder in Carolina, the Giants may have to sweeten the pot a bit. The bad news for the Giants is that the Cardinals may be more interested in moving a bit further back if it means adding an extra first.

“I’m obviously biased, but we were very successful as a team when we had multiple pass rushers. And again bias, but I would say the strength of our Super Bowl runs was our D-line play, and I am excited to see us get back to that — especially with how offenses are built now with these phenomenal quarterbacks.” said Justin Tuck. “If you can’t pass rush, man, you just don’t have a chance in this new league.”

Carl Banks breaks down Brian Burns

“And the other thing . . . is his mental state, right? He’s been beat up and I don’t have any doubt that he’ll go out and he’ll compete,” Banks said on the Bleav in Giants podcast. “But when the lights come on and the bullets start to fly, is he PTSD? Is he traumatized? Is he having flashbacks? Right? Is he shell-shocked because he took a lot of punishment and it impacted his judgment in the game?

Everyone knows — or should — that it’s worth taking a big swing at a quarterback in the NFL Draft.

The payoff of landing an elite franchise quarterback is so significant that it outweighs the risk of missing.

Did the Giants hit their free agency goals? You can only do so much in one offseason, and the top priorities were to solidify the offensive line and improve the pass rush. They succeeded, even if they're worse off at running back and in the secondary as a result. But Burns is better than any pass-rusher that was on the market and the line has four new reinforcements.

Darius Slayton a better value thsn Jerry Jeudy

3 years $19 mil per year vs 2 years $6mil per year pic.twitter.com/F7YYHXqJXp — GPOgiants (@GPOGiants1999) March 19, 2024

Favorite: T Jermaine Eluemunor. The Giants land a swing tackle who also has experience at guard, and they have two tackles who have dealt with injuries in addition to question marks at guard. This was a perfect alignment of a team needing to fill a specific role and Eluemunor fitting that profile. Least favorite: G Jon Runyan Jr. While Runyan started every game in 2023, the Packers began rotating in second-year guard Sean Rhyan, and eventually, the snap counts were about 50-50 between the two.

New York Giants: Sign CB Tre’Davious White. White was scheduled to visit with the Giants and Titans this week. New York general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were with White in Buffalo for most of his Bills stint, so the connection is obvious. The fit makes sense, too. While New York will start 2023 first-round selection Deonte Banks at one corner spot, it needs someone to replace Adoree’ Jackson, who has not been re-signed this offseason. White is coming off a litany of injuries and will probably ink an incentive-laden deal.

Around the league

