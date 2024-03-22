Giants mock draft tracker: A three-way race at No. 6

As far as the NFL mock draft world is concerned, it is a three-horse race for who the New York Giants should select with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Those three are Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

For the first time since we began posting these trackers a few weeks ago, it is Odunze drawing the most support at No. 6. He was selected in 20 of 55 mocks used this time (36.4%). Nabers was selected in 18 mocks (32.7%). That means that 38 of 55 mock drafters (69.1%) think the Giants should take the best wide receiver on the board.

Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News is one of those mock drafters who gave the Giants Odunze. He wrote:

The Giants may be cooling off a little on taking a quarterback as they take one more look at Daniel Jones with free-agent addition Drew Lock on standby for Brian Daboll’s offense. What they do need is a No. 1 receiver after addressing the offensive line and backfield in free agency. Odunze’s big-play ability on the outside fits that bill.

Twelve of the 55 mock drafts (21.8%) have the Giants selecting a quarterback. Ten of those mock drafts (18.2%) give McCarthy to the Giants with their first selection.

Nate Davis of USA Today is one of those currently supporting the choice of McCarthy. He wrote:

Yes, QB Daniel Jones is still in the Jersey swamps, and the G-Men just signed Drew Lock to a one-year deal. No matter. Despite his relatively low usage in the passing game at Ann Arbor – where he was surrounded by a tremendous supporting cast on both sides of the ball – McCarthy’s stock seems to continue skyrocketing. Why? Demeanor, accuracy, leadership, athleticism, high ceiling, exquisite – yes – game management. And he’s a winner (27-1 record with the Wolverines). This situation would also make sense insomuch as McCarthy could redshirt behind Lock and Jones, whom the Giants can easily cut next offseason – or trade if he plays well in Year 2 of his four-year, $160 million contract. And given what Fields had to cope with in Chicago, why not take McCarthy and keep the shrink wrap on until GM Joe Schoen can get Big Blue’s supporting cast in order?