NFL free agency: Giants re-sign WR Isaiah Hodgins

The New York Giants announced Thursday evening that they have agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

Hodgins concluded the 2023 season with 21 receptions, 230 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Now entering his fifth season, the Giants claimed Hodgins off waivers from the Buffalo Bills in November of 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Hodgins emerged as a crucial member of the Giants' offense in the 2nd half of the 2022 season. Throughout eight regular-season games, he caught 33 passes for 351 yards and scored touchdowns in four of those games.

In the wildcard round against Minnesota, Hodgins helped lead the Giants to their first postseason win in a decade over the Vikings. Hodgins finished the game with eight receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Before joining the Giants, Hodgins began his career in Buffalo as a sixth-round draft selection (pick 207). He played under current Giants' head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo, where Daboll served as the Bills' offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

The Giants recently decided not to offer Hodgins a restricted free-agent tender at nearly $3 million for the 2023 season. His new deal is likely for a lesser amount.

As it stands, the Giants' WR roster consists of:

Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah McKenzie, Gunner Olszewski, Bryce Ford-Wheaton.