NFL free agency: Philadelphia Eagles add another former New York Giant

The Philadelphia Eagles are not done adding former New York Giants offensive players to their roster. Howie Roseman and the Eagles are signing wide receiver Parris Campbell to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Campbell spent one season with the Giants after four injury-plagued years in Indianapolis. The slot receiver carved out a solid early role with the Giants but was effectively benched down the stretch of the season. He failed to see an offensive snap after Week 12 against the New England Patriots.

Campbell caught 20 of 27 targets for just 104 yards (5.2 yards per catch) for New York. His signing was a contingency plan for Wan’Dale Robinson, who was recovering from his torn ACL. Brian Daboll tried to find ways to get Campbell involved, but the Giants’ offense was inept through much of the season.

Eleven of Campbell’s 20 catches were quick-out routes to the flat or screens. His time in New York was uneventful. He’ll look to secure the third wide receiver role behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. His primary veteran competition for that role will be Devante Parker and Britain Covey.

Campbell is still just 26 years old. He has 117 receptions on 162 targets (72.2% catch rate) for 1,087 career yards, with five touchdowns. His 9.3-yards per reception average was lowered by his time with the Giants.