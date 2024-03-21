 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants create cap space by re-structuring Dexter Lawrence’s contract, per report

This won’t be Giants’ last move to create cap room

By Ed Valentine
In need of salary cap relief after a spate of free agent signings, the New York Giants have reportedly restructured the contract of star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence signed a four-year extension worth $90 million last season.

The restructure reportedly converts $10 million of Lawrence’s $16 million 2024 base salary into a signing bonus. For accounting purposes, that signing bonus will be spread over the remaining four years of the contract, creating $7.5 million in cap space for the 2024 season.

Per the NFLPA Public Salary Cap Report, the Giants entered Thursday with just $2.501 million left under the $255.4 million 2024 cap.

The Giants’ rookie class is expected to take up $6.643 million in cap space. The most likely candidates for restructure would appear to be Andrew Thomas, who signed a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension last season, and Bobby Okereke, entering the second year of his four-year, $40 million deal. The Giants could also get $6.7 million in cap relief if tight end Darren Waller retires.

