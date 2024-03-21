Giants news, 3/21: Mel Kiper on J.J. McCarthy, Darnay Holmes, Ezekiel Elliott, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Mel Kiper, who has been a vocal supporter of Daniel Jones, certainly seemed to endorse the ideas that selecting McCarthy at No. 6 would be just fine if that is what GM Joe Schoen and the Giants decide to do in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“They [the Giants] are an intriguing team because they have options,” Kiper said. “Do you believe in Daniel Jones enough not to take the heir apparent or take a guy who gives you a security blanket if Daniel gets injured or struggles? “J.J. McCarthy just turned 21. He’s young, even though he started two years at Michigan, he’s still a young kid. So you would have him, you reset the clock, you do all that. So, J.J. makes sense. And that whole thing is, too, it’s never too early for a quarterback.”

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Start with an offense that tied for the third-fewest offensive touchdowns last season (25) and subtract Barkley’s 47 career touchdowns, the departed Sterling Shepard’s 24 and maybe Waller’s 20. What’s left? The Giants have 17 other running backs, receivers and tight ends under contract who combine for 72 career touchdowns from scrimmage — or 19 fewer than that trio.

“I don’t think there’s anyone there you have to game plan to take away,” one NFL defensive coach told The Post.

JMac advocates for helping Daniel Jones

Shocking if the Giants go with a QB at #6 overall?@JasonMcCourty sees different gaps... pic.twitter.com/4IXDV46TVg — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 20, 2024

As always, Giants ownership hasn’t been shy about opening its checkbook to fortify the roster. The Giants have spent $206 million in free agency, which is the fourth-most in the league, according to Over the Cap. Their $123 million in guarantees ranks third. The bulk of that spending went to Burns, who received the third-most lucrative contract of the offseason behind Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

The spending spree comes on the heels of the Giants dishing out contracts worth a total of $422 million last offseason.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been hitting the road to do his part. According to Albert Breer, Schoen is in attendance at USC’s pro day, where quarterback Caleb Williams headlines the group.

After his visit to the USC campus, Schoen, per ESPN, is due to visit Michigan pro day, is due to visit Michigan pro day, where he’ll get another look at quarterback J.J. McCarthy, among others.

The Giants have not given up on Daniel Jones, who is healing from a torn ACL, but they realize he is injury-prone and might not be the answer. They own the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while they are not definitely taking a quarterback, they are definitely in the quarterback market.

JMS crushing a beer chug at MSG

Big bad John Michael-Schmitz was just on the MSG jumbo crushing a beer chug in the Garden as he takes in some Rangers hockey on his birthday!



Happy birthday big dawg! @jmschmitz1999 #NYR #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/2mwgGt7uPn — (@TheBlueZonee) March 20, 2024

The Defensive Live Could Be Elite.

Dexter Lawrence is one of the best players in football, and Kayvon Thibodeaux has a ton of talent. The Giants still needed a bookend to alleviate the onus on him to be the premier pass rusher, though.

The team subsequently took a massive swing on Brian Burns. At his peak, Burns is a durable, elite pass rusher capable of taking over games. He just needs to play at that level more consistently to justify his massive new contract. One thing working in his favor is new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s scheme, which should allow Burns to play more often from a three-point stance as opposed to being an outside linebacker.

The Baldy stamp of approval

New York Giants | EDGE Brian Burns. New York needed another force along the front seven that it could rely on to generate consistent pressure. DT Dexter Lawrence is the NFL’s best pass-rushing nose tackle, while Kayvon Thibodeaux came into his own as his 2023 campaign progressed.

Burns will add a new dimension to the Giants’ pass-rushing plan. An athletic marvel, he was incredibly consistent for the Panthers, posting at least eight sacks and 18 QB hits in four straight years. This tier of pass rusher is rarely accessible, so good on the Giants for acting.

The Giants worked out edge rusher Mohamed Kamara at the Colorado State Pro Day on Monday.

Kamara, a fifth-year defensive end, impressed at the scouting combine where he ran a 4.57 second 40-yard dash and jumped 34.5 inches in the vertical leap.

Around the league

Now an Eagle, Saquon Barkley hasn’t lost sight of the legacy he wants to leave behind | The Athletic

Eagles seven-round mock draft | FOX Sports

Vikings add LBs Jihad Ward, Kamu Grugier-Hill | Pro Football Talks

Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara retires after eight seasons | ESPN.com

Austin Johnson visiting with Bills | Pro Football Talk

Caleb Williams pro day: Bears’ Keenan Allen attends workout; potential No. 1 pick speaks highly of Pro Bowl WR | CBSSports.com

Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels among top QB prospects on Patriots’ pro day calendar | Pats Pulpit

Drake Maye’s connection to QB coach Josh McCown adds intrigue to Vikings’ draft plans | The Athletic

Marvin Harrison Jr. skipping Ohio State pro day, won’t work out for team scouts | CBSSports.com

Mike Williams sees 'great fit' with Aaron Rodgers, Jets: 'A pretty good opportunity ahead of us' | NFL.com

QB Jimmy Garoppolo on suspension: 'Just messed up' Therapeutic Use Exemption | NFL.com

Browns agree to terms with D’Onta Foreman | Pro Football Talk

New Saints DE Chase Young to undergo neck surgery | NFL.com

Competition Committee proposes making hip-drop tackles a 15-yard penalty | Pro Football Talk

Ten potential difference-making NFL free agents still available and possible team fits | The Athletic

Most player-friendly, team-friendly contracts of 2024 NFL free agency | PFF

Former Patriots captain says he got ‘duped’ by how ‘The Dynasty’ docuseries unfolded | CBSSports.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio