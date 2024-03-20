Mel Kiper: J.J. McCarthy ‘makes sense’ for New York Giants at No. 6

In his mock draft this week, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. bypassed quarterback J.J. McCarthy when picking at No. 6 for the New York Giants, instead selecting Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. Kiper said No. 6 was “too high” for him to select McCarthy.

In a draft conference call with national media on Wednesday, though, Kiper certainly seemed to endorse the ideas that selecting McCarthy at No. 6 would be just fine if that is what GM Joe Schoen and the Giants decide to do in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“They [the Giants] are an intriguing team because they have options,” Kiper said. “Do you believe in Daniel Jones enough not to take the heir apparent or take a guy who gives you a security blanket if Daniel gets injured or struggles?

“J.J. McCarthy just turned 21. He’s young, even though he started two years at Michigan, he’s still a young kid. So you would have him, you reset the clock, you do all that. So, J.J. makes sense. And that whole thing is, too, it’s never too early for a quarterback.”

Kiper has McCarthy as QB4 and Drake Maye of North Carolina as QB5.

“There’s not much separating J.J. with Drake Maye and a lot of teams, some may even have him ahead of Drake Maye,” Kiper said.

“They all get overdrafted because their quarterbacks. The most important position in any sport is quarterback,” Kiper said. “For J.J., if he goes to the Giants it’s because they have concerns about Daniel.

“But if you take the quarterback, you lose Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze, which is something the Giants desperately need.

“It’s a tough call because those two [Nabers and Odunze] are special. These aren’t just average to good receivers. These are great receivers.”

Kiper said McCarthy “was the toughest player really at any position to evaluate because they didn’t ask him to carry the team.”

Kiper called the choice “an organizational decision that’s going to determine their fate for the next 10 years, basically.”

So, umm, no pressure.