NFL free agency: Giants retain CB Darnay Holmes on one-year deal

The New York Giants will retain one of their free agents. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Giants are re-signing cornerback Darnay Holmes to a one-year deal.

Holmes, 25, appeared in 16 games for the Giants in 2023.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Holmes was drafted by the Giants 110th overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Over his first four seasons, Holmes has played in 54 games with 11 starts and has registered 115 tackles, 18 pass deflections, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Holmes played college football at UCLA (2017-2019) and started 33 games for the Bruins and totaled 120 tackles, eight interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Holmes did not start any games for the Giants last season, and his 123 defensive snaps played were the fewest of his four-year career. He provides depth behind Cor’Dale Flott as a slot cornerback. Holmes also emerged as a useful special teams player last season, getting a career-high 194 special teams snaps (45%). He was used in the critical position of punt gunner 87 times.