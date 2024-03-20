An offensive lineman the New York Giants didn’t want finds a new job

Former New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Peart has reportedly signed a free-agent contract with the Denver Broncos.

Peart, 26, spent his first four seasons (2020-2023) with the Giants. New York selected the fifth-year tackle in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle appeared in 43 games for the Giants with seven starts.

Peart played college football at the University of Connecticut where he redshirted his first season, then started all 12 games in his first and second seasons at left tackle before moving to right tackle for his redshirt junior season. He started all 12 games in his redshirt junior season and was named first-team All-American Athletic Conference in his final season. Peart played in all 48 games during his four years of eligibility, starting in each.

The Giants have revamped their offensive line this offseason. They have signed Jon Runyan Jr, Jermaine Eluemunor, Austin Schlottman and Aaron Stinnie.

Peart is the second 2023 Giants’ lineman to find a new home. Ben Bredeson signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.