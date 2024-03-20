2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

The safety position has seen a decline in value in the NFL Draft.

While cornerbacks see their value rise, the safeties who aid them in coverage — as well as help clean up in run defense — get drafted later and later.

Georgia Safety Javon Bullard has a reputation as a versatile defender who can wear a lot of hats in a modern defense. He’s able to impact the game from a wide variety of alignments. However, that might not help him get drafted particularly highly.

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen has consistently expressed his confidence in the Giants’ secondary. Even when it was clear that they would need an upgrade, he backed the players already in the building.

He did so in 2022, even before the team missed out on the top CB prospects in that year’s draft. He did so again in 2023, though that year they moved up for Deonte Banks.

The Giants once again find themselves with a hole in their secondary after the departure of safety Xavier McKinney, but schoen might not move aggressively to fill that hole. Instead, he could look for value in the 2024 NFL Draft.

And that could mean a versatile player like Bullard.

Prospect: Javon Bullard (22)

Games Watched: vs. Kentucky (2023), vs. Ole Miss (2023), vs. Tennessee (2023), vs. Alabama (2023)

Measurables

Strengths

Versatility

Athleticism

Competitive toughness

Disruptiveness

Javon Bullard is an athletic, competitive, and versatile defensive back.

Bullard wore several hats in the Georgia secondary, playing deep safety in Cover 1 and Cover 3 shells, deep halves in Cover 2, quarters in Cover 4. He also has the quick feet and fluid hips to come down and play over the slot, as well as the toughness and play strength to play robber or strong safety.

Bullard’s versatility gives his defense a variety of options when calling coverages, and he does a good job of communicating from wherever he’s aligned.

His combination of traits allow him to be effective in both zone and man coverage. He processes information quickly and does a great job of reading quarterbacks’ eyes in zone coverage. Bullard is very quick to commit and has a great downhill trigger as a deep coverage player and his speed gives him very good range. Likewise, his feet and hips allow him to stay with most running backs in man coverage, and he’s also able to stay with most slot receivers.

He has great range in coverage, thanks to both his processing speed and his respectable foot speed. This quick trigger and speed allows him to fly downhill in the running game, and he isn’t afraid of contact.

Bullard does a good job of reacting to receivers’ physical cues, playing their hands at the catch point. He has a very good closing burst and is able to be disruptive and knock balls away at the last instant.

He’s a reliable tackler in space and tends to arrive with bad intentions when playing downhill. Bullard has enough mass to take down most receivers and is willing to deliver hard hits to get running backs on the ground.

Weaknesses

Size

Top end athleticism

Turnover production

Bullard’s greatest weakness is his size.

The NFL has been trending toward larger safeties who blur the lines between safety and off-ball linebacker. Teams have used those bigger safeties to give themselves an athletic advantage while playing something closer to base defense, as well as to help disguise coverage. Bullard certainly does not fit into that mold, and his pedestrian size could limit him in the eyes of some evaluators.

Even among more traditionally-sized safeties, Bullard is on the small – or at least short – side. He has a dense build at 198 pounds, however his 5-foot 10 ¾ inch frame is likely maxed out. His length can limit how he’s able to impact catch windows, as well as his tackle radius in space. It can also make it more difficult for him to neutralize blocks from larger offensive players in the run game.

That could also play into why Bullard hasn’t generated many turnovers, with four interceptions and no forced fumbles in his 30 games.

Game Tape

Projection

Bullard projects as a versatile defensive back at the NFL level whose role will likely depend on the defense into which he’s drafted.

Bullard could certainly become a starting free safety before the end of this rookie contract, but he could also find a role as a “Nickel DB” who plays safety or corner depending on the down, distance, and play call. Bullard is tough, competitive, smart, athletic, and versatile, and that will make it easy for evaluators to envision him on their defense.

Some teams may have concerns regarding Bullard’s length, particularly as bigger safeties enable new defensive wrinkles. He could also slide due to the overall devaluation of the safety position. However, his ability to play the slot could counterbalance that trend.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes

Final Word: A solid Day 2 value