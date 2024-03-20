Giants news, 3/20: J.J. McCarthy meeting, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
NFL Draft rumors: QB J.J. McCarthy visits Giants
Crank up the volume on the J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants speculation. Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report is reporting that the Giants had McCarthy in East Rutherford, N.J. for a visit last Thursday.
There is plenty of speculation that if the Giants, who have the sixth overall pick, want McCarthy they will have to trade up to at least No. 4 (currently held by the Arizona Cardinals) to select him. There is heavy speculation the Minnesota Vikings would like to use those two picks to get in front of the Giants to select McCarthy.
The Giants also recently hosted North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye on a Top 30 visit.
From Big Blue View
- Giants draft Malik Nabers after being jumped twice in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft
- WR Rome Odunze to New York Giants in latest Mel Kiper mock draft
- Former Bills CB Tre’Davious White set to meet with Giants later this week
- Why haven’t the Giants re-signed Isaiah Simmons yet?
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profiles: Who will be Giants?
- 2024 NFL Draft pro day tracker: Who are the Giants watching?
Other Giant observations
Does Drew Lock signing say anything about Giants’ faith in Daniel Jones, NFL Draft plans? | The Athletic
Jones is viewed through a different lens than the league’s unquestioned franchise quarterbacks. Even though the Giants made a strong commitment to the 26-year-old a year ago, the contract was structured to give the team the ability to cut ties relatively painlessly after two seasons.
There’s no way Schoen could have foreseen possibly looking for an escape route one year into the deal, however. And Jones isn’t going anywhere, since his $35.5 million salary for 2024 is fully guaranteed.
Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms: Brian Burns trade a ‘home run’ | New York Daily News
Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms told the Daily News that he didn’t like the Giants’ trade for Brian Burns. He loved it.
“Throw the bat down, circle the bases, because it’s a home run,” Simms said. “He’s good against the run, chases down from behind, always hustling. He is a tremendous pass rusher, and he is a mess-up-the-play guy, too. I mean he crushed tackles, everything. It literally can have the impact of having the quarterback come in and be the guy, too. I really think he’s that good, that instrumental. He’s gonna change offenses’ [game plans against the Giants defense]. You’ve gotta pay attention to him. This has a chance to change their football team big time.”
Last year’s top pick has a new number
Rockin' 3 pic.twitter.com/wSm4s56yJ8— New York Giants (@Giants) March 19, 2024
NFL Draft 2024: What happens if Vikings trade up ahead of Giants and pick J.J. McCarthy? | NJ.com
With free agency essentially wrapped up, it’s time to look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft.
So with that in mind, let’s consider this: What happens if the Vikings jump ahead of the Giants and pick quarterback J.J. McCarthy?
Jermaine Eluemunor fulfilling teenage dream of playing for Giants | New York Post
Who could have possibly known back on Oct. 28, 2007, that an impressionable 13-year-old Jermaine Eluemunor would see that game, his first glimpse of the NFL, and be mesmerized not only by the sport itself but by the team in blue and white.
NFL Power Rankings post-free agency: The Texans are going for it, the Cowboys are … not | The Athletic
27. New York Giants. The most impactful move of free agency might not be a free agency deal at all. The Giants acquired the top free agent available, defensive end Brian Burns, after Carolina had franchise-tagged him and then moved him for a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick and a fifth-round pick swap. Burns had 46 sacks in five seasons with the Panthers, and now he will be joining Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the defensive line.
Giants Exec Pete Guelli named COO of Buffalo Bills, Sabres | ESPN.com
The Buffalo Bills and Sabres will once again have one chief operating officer overseeing business operations for both organizations with Pete Guelli named to the role on Tuesday.
Guelli, who will start in mid-April, comes from his role as chief business officer of the New York Giants. Prior to his five years there, the 59-year-old served as the COO of the Charlotte Hornets. A Rochester, New York, native, Guelli has previously worked with the Bills as the team's SVP of business ventures for over a decade (1998-2009).
Around the league
Cowboys announce 2024 coaching staff, including Al Harris’ new title | Pro Football Talk
Tyron Smith says goodbye to Cowboys after signing with Jets: ‘A long and wild ride’ | NFL.com
Who’s No. 2? Assessing Commanders’ NFL Draft options in search of franchise QB | FOX Sports
Browns player sparks NFL scheduling rumors with this comment about the Brazil game in Week 1 | CBSSports.com
Kenny Pickett on being traded, landing with Eagles: ‘Everything happens for a reason’ | The Athletic
Browns signing WR Jerry Jeudy to three-year extension worth up to $58 million | NFL.com
Source - Jets adding ex-Chargers WR Mike Williams | ESPN.com
Deshaun Watson may begin throwing as soon as Tuesday | Pro Football Talk
Bengals sign OT Trent Brown to one-year contract | NFL.com
Report: Chase Young undergoing neck procedure, is expected to be sidelined into training camp | Pro Football Talk
Bengals sign OT Trent Brown to fortify offensive line | ESPN.com
Josh Dobbs signing with NFC contender | CBSSports.com
Payroll error in 2022 costs 49ers '25 pick, dip in 4th in '24 | ESPN.com
Raiders add former starting RB after Josh Jacobs left for the Packers | CBSSports.com
Tentative Jaguars stadium deal expected in May | Big Cat Country
Netflix announces new sports series ‘Receiver’ | NFL.com
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV YouTube
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page
Follow BBV
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...