Giants news, 3/20: J.J. McCarthy meeting, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, more headlines

Crank up the volume on the J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants speculation. Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report is reporting that the Giants had McCarthy in East Rutherford, N.J. for a visit last Thursday.

There is plenty of speculation that if the Giants, who have the sixth overall pick, want McCarthy they will have to trade up to at least No. 4 (currently held by the Arizona Cardinals) to select him. There is heavy speculation the Minnesota Vikings would like to use those two picks to get in front of the Giants to select McCarthy.

The Giants also recently hosted North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye on a Top 30 visit.

Jones is viewed through a different lens than the league’s unquestioned franchise quarterbacks. Even though the Giants made a strong commitment to the 26-year-old a year ago, the contract was structured to give the team the ability to cut ties relatively painlessly after two seasons.

There’s no way Schoen could have foreseen possibly looking for an escape route one year into the deal, however. And Jones isn’t going anywhere, since his $35.5 million salary for 2024 is fully guaranteed.

Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms told the Daily News that he didn’t like the Giants’ trade for Brian Burns. He loved it.

“Throw the bat down, circle the bases, because it’s a home run,” Simms said. “He’s good against the run, chases down from behind, always hustling. He is a tremendous pass rusher, and he is a mess-up-the-play guy, too. I mean he crushed tackles, everything. It literally can have the impact of having the quarterback come in and be the guy, too. I really think he’s that good, that instrumental. He’s gonna change offenses’ [game plans against the Giants defense]. You’ve gotta pay attention to him. This has a chance to change their football team big time.”

Last year’s top pick has a new number

With free agency essentially wrapped up, it’s time to look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft.

So with that in mind, let’s consider this: What happens if the Vikings jump ahead of the Giants and pick quarterback J.J. McCarthy?

Who could have possibly known back on Oct. 28, 2007, that an impressionable 13-year-old Jermaine Eluemunor would see that game, his first glimpse of the NFL, and be mesmerized not only by the sport itself but by the team in blue and white.

27. New York Giants. The most impactful move of free agency might not be a free agency deal at all. The Giants acquired the top free agent available, defensive end Brian Burns, after Carolina had franchise-tagged him and then moved him for a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick and a fifth-round pick swap. Burns had 46 sacks in five seasons with the Panthers, and now he will be joining Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the defensive line.

The Buffalo Bills and Sabres will once again have one chief operating officer overseeing business operations for both organizations with Pete Guelli named to the role on Tuesday.

Guelli, who will start in mid-April, comes from his role as chief business officer of the New York Giants. Prior to his five years there, the 59-year-old served as the COO of the Charlotte Hornets. A Rochester, New York, native, Guelli has previously worked with the Bills as the team's SVP of business ventures for over a decade (1998-2009).

