TE Darren Waller ‘still undecided’ on NFL future

About a year ago, the New York Giants made a splashing trade by acquiring Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

Recently, there have been reports that the nine-year veteran tight end is “still undecided” whether he will continue playing or retire. Waller told the New York Post that he has not yet decided on his future.

“I have not made a decision either way” regarding retirement, Waller said.

The Giants brought in the 31-year-old tight end last season to give Daniel Jones a reliable and secure option in the passing game.

Instead, Waller and the rest of the Giants’ offense struggled throughout the season. In his first year with the Giants, the veteran tight end totaled 52 receptions, for 552 yards receiving, and a lone touchdown that he scored in a 14-7 Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders.

Waller also struggled with health, suffering a hamstring injury in Week 8, and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 4

Waller will carry a cap hit of $14 million if he returns to New York but has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal. The star tight end is currently in the midst of a three-year $51 million deal he signed with the Raiders in September of 2022.