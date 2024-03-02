Mark Glowinski being released by Giants, per report

As had seemed apparent for months now, the New York Giants are planning to release veteran guard Mark Glowinski.

The move will save the Giants, currently shown by Over the Cap with $32.606 million in cap space, $5.682 million against the 2024 salary cap.

Glowinski, who turns 32 in May, signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract ($11.4 million guaranteed) with the Giants before the 2022 season.

In two seasons with New York, Glowinski played in 32 games with 22 starts. He started all 16 games in which he played during 2022. but made only six starts in 2023. Glowinski lost his starting job in Week 2 and was only used when necessary the remainder of the season. It was clear the Giants were moving away from counting on Glowinski, and made it seem unlikely he would be with the team in 2024.

We now know that will be the case.

Releasing Glowinski is GM Joe Schoen’s first move toward a promised, and necessary, re-structuring of the offensive line.

“We need to improve as a starting five and we need to improve the depth and that’ll be, that’ll be a priority of this offseason,” Schoen said at the NFL Scouting Combine.