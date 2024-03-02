2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Javon Baker, WR, UCF

Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker has steadily been gaining traction over the course of the Draft Process.

He was pretty heavily recruited out of high school, earning a 4-star rating from ESPN and getting offers from schools like Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, and Florida. Baker ultimately committed to Alabama, and like (almost) all freshmen started out his career as a depth piece. Unfortunately for him, Baker was a depth piece on a historically stacked Alabama receiving position that featured multiple first rounders ahead of him.

Prior to the 2022 season, Baker transferred from Alabama to Central Florida in the hopes of a real chance to play.

The move paid off and he had just under 800 yards and 5 touchdowns on 56 catches. Baker then got even better in 2023, racking up over 1,100 yards and 7 touchdowns and averaging 21.9 yards per catch. So it’s little wonder that people are starting to talk about the former Alabama receiver.

The New York Giants could certainly use more help at the receiver position. They might not take one in the first round — or they might decide to double down on the position. If either of those scenarios play out, could Baker wind up being a steal for them?

Prospect: Javon Baker (1)

Games Watched: vs. Western Kentucky (2022), vs. Coastal Carolina (2022 - Sun Belt Championship), vs. Oklahoma (2023), vs. Oklahoma State (2023)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 208 pound

Arm length: 31 5/8

Hand size: 9 5/8

Strengths

Quickness

Agility

Burst

Body control

Ball skills

Toughness

Run after catch

Baker is a good-sized and athletic wide receiver prospect. He has a thick, stout build which he combines with good quickness and agility, as well as fantastic body control.

Baker aligned as both a wide receiver and slot receiver in UCF’s offense and was able to contribute from both positions. He’s efficient against zone coverage with a good sense for finding the soft spots between defenders. He’s also able to win against press man coverage. Baker primarily relies on a skipping stutter-step to disrupt defenders’ timing, as well as solid upper body strength to discard and play through jams at the line of scrimmage.

He shows some understanding of how to manipulate defense with his route running, manipulating his route tempo as well as his stem shape to influence defenders. He has great quickness and agility at the top of routes, allowing him to separate out of his breaks and expand receiving windows. Baker has solid ball skills down the field, doing a good job of picking up the ball in the air, making solid adjustments, and extending to pluck the ball out of the air. He has strong, reliable hands, allowing him to make difficult catches well away from his frame.

Baker’s body control is easily the most impressive aspect of his game. He’s able to move and contort his body and play much larger than he measures. Likewise, that body control allows him to make incredibly difficult catches look routine.

Baker is a good runner after the catch. His agility and burst allow him to create initial separation after the catch, while his body control allows him to exploit quick quickly flashing running lanes.

Weaknesses

Long speed

Route running

While Baker is a quick, agile, and explosive receiver, he isn’t a particularly fast one.

There are lingering questions regarding his long speed on tape. Baker’s quickness and burst allow him to generate separation from defenders, but he struggles to maintain that separation in the open field. He will likely fall on the “quicker than fast” end of the athletic spectrum. And while that type of receiver can be very successful in the NFL, teams looking to add a significant speed element to their passing game may look elsewhere.

Baker is also somewhat unrefined as a route runner. He definitely has some savvy in how he runs his routes, as well as the ability to make quick and sharp breaks. However, he appears to be more of an artist than a technician at this point. That could be due to inconsistent quarterback play to date, and he could improve markedly with NFL coaching and better play from his quarterback.

He could also use refinement as a blocker. Baker has the size, strength, and competitiveness to be a good blocker at the NFL level, but he lacks the technique to make full use of those traits. He can be overwhelmed by bigger defenders as well as miss his blocks.

Game Tape

Projection

Baker projects as a high-upside and versatile WR 3 early in his career, though he has the potential to become a primary option with some development.

Baker has the versatility to play in the slot or out wide, allowing teams to work him onto the field wherever they can. Likewise, his blend of quickness, agility, and burst should fit well into a variety of schemes. He can be a good possession receiver, a solid vertical threat, or a good option for concepts designed to create yards after the catch.

Baker will need some time and good coaching to reach his potential after just two seasons getting the lion’s share of the practice reps at the top of the depth chart. At his best, Baker could become a potential steal who far outplays his draft slot. However, he has a high-enough floor that he can still be a useful player on offense and special teams.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes.

Final Word: A strong Day 2 value