Giants news, 3/2: Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Drake Maye, more headlines

Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze both have the New York Giants’ attention in the team’s quest to find a game-changing wide receiver.

Nabers said, “I know they’re looking for that WR1, especially after Odell left. If I can come in and be that guy, so be it...I’m able to go outside and win, I’m able to go at slot, I’m able to be moved around, create space on a linebacker. I know I carry the ball pretty good. A different offense can move me around and still get that ‘dog’ mentality.” Odunze on Friday morning describing his meeting with the Giants, stating "“I feel like they’re good dudes, honestly...They were quizzing me on some film, getting to know who I was. I was getting to know them. I think it went well. I was excited to meet them."

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Darren Waller will return for a second season with the Giants.

Why is this news? Well, following the 2023 season, Waller expressed to individuals in the Giants organization that he was contemplating retirement. But Waller is not walking away. A Giants source confirmed Friday that Waller will play for the team in 2024.

Pat Leonard: Plan is for Evan Neal at RT

“There has been some conversations of moving [Evan Neal] to Guard.”@PLeonardNYDN on what the #Giants plan is going forward with Evan Neal.



Full Show: https://t.co/7HkNLYRUz2 pic.twitter.com/NtfC6pJpMb — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 1, 2024

The Giants and Barkley’s representatives had a “good (initial) meeting” on Wednesday at the NFL Combine, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. According to Anderson, the team remains open to multiple options with Barkley, pending an agreement on terms.

New York might want to consider looking for a package like the Philadelphia Eagles got from the Miami Dolphins in 2021, when they received the No. 12 pick, No. 123 (fourth round) and a 2022 first-round pick in exchange for the sixth overall pick and 156th selection (fifth round).

The Giants could keep a first-rounder this year while also storing away a future first in a draft where they might be looking for a quarterback if Daniel Jones doesn't perform.

Predicted Trade Package: 2024 first-round pick (Nos. 10-15 range), 2024 fourth-round pick, 2025 first-round pick

Why Michael Penix is throwing Saturday

Michael Penix on why he chose to throw Saturday at the Combine. pic.twitter.com/jxMZHFWTiQ — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) March 1, 2024

Daboll — far more hard-edged than Andy Reid, Kafka’s boss for five years with the Chiefs — searched for answers and took on a greater role with the offense. “There’s no tension there,’’ general manager Joe Schoen said.

Daboll recently gave Kafka a promotion, adding assistant head coach to his job description. There’s a good chance that when it comes time to make a decision this year, Kafka is retained as the play-caller. The Giants remain high on him.

Spencer Rattler is considered a Day 2 or 3 pick

Spencer Rattler on the ups and downs of his college career. pic.twitter.com/Ftjik10ioi — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) March 1, 2024

4. Xavier McKinney, New York Giants: 87.8 McKinney put together the best season of his NFL career, leading the position in tackling grade (89.1) and coverage grade (91.2). He recorded 26 total stops with a 6% missed tackle rate (tied for second among safeties with at least 50 tackles). McKinney ranked in the top 10 in passer rating allowed (53.0) and first down/touchdown rate (24.5%) while surrendering only 0.6 yards per coverage target in the red zone (first).

