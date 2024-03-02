NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs to watch

The New York Giants continue their quest to evaluate the 2024 prospective NFL athletes in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. Saturday’s workout includes quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs.

The speed and explosive testing, as well as the three-cone, will be an important aspect of each player’s evaluation, as will their overall movement skills in the on-field drills. I’m about to go over 10 players at the running back and wide receiver positions who should interest the Giants in the upcoming draft, but before I do that, I want to talk about the quarterback position.

New York interviewed plenty of quarterback prospects during the Combine as they possibly search for the next face of the franchise. While the athletic testing still carries importance for quarterbacks, it’s not nearly as pivotal as other positions that will be testing on Saturday.

Some of the top quarterback talents in attendance will also forgo the throwing portion of the event. USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels will not throw in Indianapolis and will wait for their respective Pro Days.

This possibly opens an opportunity for Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., and Oregon’s Bo Nix to make an impression in front of the NFL world. McCarthy is reportedly going to test very well from an athletic standpoint.

Here’s a list of the quarterbacks in attendance:

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Drake Maye, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Kedon Slovis, BYU

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Caleb Williams, USC

Here’s a list of all the wide receivers that will be in attendance at the event:

Wide receivers

Marvin Harrison Jr. will not test at the Combine or his Pro Day. Harrison Jr. - the son of former Indianapolis Colt Marvin Harrison - was second on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List and will likely be a top-5 pick in the upcoming draft.

Javon Baker, UCF

Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Jalen Coker, Holy Cross

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Jalen McMillan, Washington

Bub Means, Pittsburgh

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Malik Nabers, LSU

Rome Odunze, Washington

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

Brenden Rice, USC

Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Devaughn Vele, Utah

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Malik Washington, Virginia

Tahj Washington, USC

Xavier Weaver, Colorado

Jordan Whittington, Texas

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Here’s a list of all the running backs in attendance:

Running backs

Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Emani Bailey, TCU

Trey Benson, Florida State

Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Blake Corum, Michigan

Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Daijun Edwards, Georgia

Audric Estimé, Notre Dame

Frank Gore Jr., Southern Mississippi

Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

George Holani, Boise State

Bucky Irving, Oregon

Dillon Johnson, Washington

Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Jase McClellan, Alabama

Kendall Milton, Georgia

Keilan Robinson, Texas

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Will Shipley, Clemson

Jaden Shirden, Monmouth

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

Kimani Vidal, Troy

Michael Wiley, Arizona

Miyan Williams, Ohio State

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

The Giants could entertain a wide receiver or quarterback in the first round. Wide receiver names that are associated with the Giants in the first round are LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze. It’s imperative that Giant fans pay attention to their performances, but neither will be listed below.

New York could also invest in quarterback and wide receiver later in the draft and running back, which could be contingent on Saquon Barkley’s 2023 landing spot. Last year, the Giants spent a fifth-round pick on Eric Gray, who received limited work. If the Giants feel Barkley won’t be in New York next season, they’ll likely add a back a the right value in the draft. Even if Barkley is on the Giants, they could stand to add depth to the position group.

Here are 10 wide receivers and running backs who could interest the Giants, and who may test well at the Combine on Saturday:

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Giants’ fans rightfully discuss the explosive and exciting teammate of Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, but Thomas Jr’s name should also be discussed. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Thomas Jr. is 21 years old, is a big play weapon, and clocked a top speed of 21.8 MPH. Thomas had a breakout 2023 season; he caught 68 passes for 1,177 yards with 17 touchdowns.

He finished his three-year college career with 127 catches for 1,897 yards and 24 total touchdowns. Enjoy these highlights:

Brian Thomas Jr is the total package.

-Size

-Speed

-Athletic

-Fluid

-YAC

-Gets open and creates separation

-Good route runner

-2023 deep catches 15 (T3rd)

-2023 deep yards 670 (2nd)



He’s going to destroy the NFL Combine

pic.twitter.com/FDNkk8dRhk — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) February 29, 2024

Brian Thomas Jr. may be overshadowed by Nabers, but should not be discounted, for he will be an impact player at the next level.

RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Wright is an explosive running back who operated in Josh Huepel’s shotgun-heavy offense over the last three seasons. Wright reached a top speed of 21.6 MPH in 2023 while recording 1,013 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry in 2023 and added 22 catches for 141 yards. He finished his college career with 2,297 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns, 30 catches, and 171 yards.

Wright is in the running to be the fastest back at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The Giants, who drafted a former Volunteer running back last year, who finished his college career at Oklahoma, could look to select Wright on Day 3. He would make an excellent complement; here is a quick synopsis of his play:

“In today’s NFL, explosive plays are paramount on offense, and Jaylen Wright does a great job flipping the field for the offense; Wright had 34 explosive runs, 43 missed tackles forced, and averaged over nine yards a carry in five games through the 2023 season. Wright is explosive with breakaway speed, light feet, and the mentality to run through opposing tacklers. He’s not going to be a pile mover in the NFL, and I wish he was used more as a receiver in college; I believe there’s more meat on the bone with his receiving ability, but Josh Heupel’s offense didn’t feature the running back in their passing attack.

Wright can improve in pass protection, but his ability to identify and locate is sound - he just needs a bit more help with his overall technique of absorbing the contact and steering the defender away from the pocket. Wright is an excellent change of pace back who is very elusive. He has the upside to eventually be a 1a in a running back by committee but may need to start as a valuable second option with game-changing ability. The value of speed in an offense carries a lot of weight and Wright provides ample speed.”

WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Wilson started his college career at Florida State and took his 6-6, 237-pound frame to Florida State for the past two seasons. Wilson has a ridiculous 84 ⅜-inch wingspan with over 35-inch arms while clocking a top speed of 20.9 MPH.

In high school, Wilson ran his 40-yard dash at just over 4.5. Bruce Feldman listed Wilson as 28th on his Freak List heading into the 2023 season. This is an excerpt from Feldman’s work:

“At almost 6-feet 7, 239 pounds, he has 36-inch arms, 10¼-inch hands, and a standing reach of 8-10. He also has a 35.5-inch vertical and a 10-5 broad jump. In games, he’s topped out at 21.23 MPH with a max acceleration of 5.26 m/s and has a max deceleration of -7.21 m/s.”

Wilson caught 102 career passes for 1,757 with eight receiving touchdowns; most of his production as at Florida State. He is a rare type of athlete who aligned outside on over 90% of his snaps. He caught 9 of 22 (40.9%) contested catches in 2023. Here’s my synopsis of Wilson’s play:

“Johnny Wilson is an excellent size-adjusted athlete with good short-area burst, balance, and rare size. His elite catch radius and ability to pluck the football away from his frame provide quarterbacks with a necessary safety blanket and red zone threat. He’s a strong player who may struggle to consistently separate at the NFL level.

Comparisons to Mike Evans are made, which seem unfair, but Wilson is a more natural athlete than Kelvin Benjamin, who was selected in the first round. Wilson will be a huge mismatch nightmare for defenses on the outside, but he’ll have to maximize his ability to win contested catches while using his body as a weapon against smaller defensive backs.”

It’s also important to note Wilson’s teammate, Keon Coleman, who transferred to FSU from Michigan State before the 2023 season. Coleman is just 20 years old, and his upside is through the roof. He should be drafted somewhere on day one of the draft.

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Bruce Feldman listed Allen as the 34th freakiest college football player entering the 2023 season. Allen narrowly missed recording three consecutive seasons of over 1,000 yards rushing; he recorded 984 in 2023. He finished his three-year college career with 3,494 rushing yards with a 5.9 yards per carry average and 35 rushing touchdowns. He also added 49 catches for 275 yards.

Here is an excerpt from Bruce Feldman’s Freak List article on The Athletic:

“In his first two seasons of college football, Allen has rushed for more than 2,500 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. The 19-year-old running back is a repeat selection for the Freaks List. Last year he made it on the strength of his power-cleaning 406 pounds and clocking a 1.49 in his 10-yard split. He benched 365. Allen has bulked up 10 more pounds to 245 now. “I’m bigger, but I am leaner now,” Allen says. “I went from 11 percent body fat to 8 percent this offseason. I’m definitely faster now.”

Allen’s max speed was just 20.4 MPH in 2023, but it was 22.4 MPH in 2022, which doesn’t suggest he was faster last season. Still, a 1.49 ten-yard split, combined with his power-clean, is impressive, especially at 6-2, 245 pounds.

WR Javon Baker, UCF

Baker spent the first two seasons of his college career in a crowded wide receiver room at the University of Alabama. Baker, who is 6-1, weighs 208 pounds, and has a sub-32-inch wingspan, is a speedster who clocked a top speed of 21.1 MPH in 2023. Baker was a five-star recruit who caught 117 total passes for 2,051 yards with 13 touchdowns.

In 2023, he secured 52 passes for 1,139 yards, seven touchdowns, and an average of 21.9 yards per catch. Here’s a highlight of Baker destroying press coverage, which he did well last season:

@Ryan_POD @PrideOfDetroit pic.twitter.com/c22qa5RMEY — Pal Saolantonio (@KyleYourFriend) February 29, 2024

Baker could run the fastest forty-yard dash of a very fast group. He’s a name to pay attention to on Saturday.

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Bo Nix’s favorite target was the large speedy Troy Franklin, who caught 81 passes for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns during the 2023 season. Franklin ended his three-year college career with 160 catches for 2,483 yards with 25 touchdowns and a 15.5 yards per catch average. Franklin is an exciting player; here are some highlights that display that:

pic.twitter.com/d0jlt1IYK2 — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) February 29, 2024

Franklin’s top speed reached 21.8 MPH, and he reached 21.6 several times, so the speed is consistent. He must clean up his catch rate - he had a 2023 drop percentage of 10% with nine drops. He secured 37.8% of his collegiate contested catches in his career. As Ben Cummins pointed out above, Franklin ranked sixth in yards per route run in 2023. His combination of size and speed will be valuable for any NFL team, and he could blaze the speed tests at the Combine.

RB Bucky Irving, Oregon

Franklin’s teammate, fellow junior Bucky Irving, was an explosive back for two years in Oregon’s offense after spending one season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Irving clocked a top speed of 21.1 MPH in 2022 and averaged a high 6.2 yards per carry through his three college seasons.

Irving finished his college career with 2,973 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns, 11 of which occurred in 2023. He also caught 95 passes for 785 yards and five receiving touchdowns. Here are explosive highlights that show his game-changing ability:

#Oregon RB Bucky Irving



pic.twitter.com/gyYQXzONI7 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 21, 2024

WR Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri St.

The small-school product ranked 47th on Bruce Feldman’s Freak List. He received zero D-I offers coming out of High School, so he went to D-II Central Missouri, where he tore his ACL, which landed him at Southeast Missouri State. In two years at SEMOST, he recorded 121 catches on 207 targets for 1,841 yards with 14 touchdowns.

At the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Flournoy was 6-1, 200 pounds, with 10-inch hands, 31 ¼-inch arm lengths, with 76 ⅜-inch wingspan.

Here is a part of Feldman’s analysis of the small-school receiver:

“Flournoy has elite athleticism. He vertical-jumps 41 inches, broad-jumped 10-10 ½; has been laser-timed at 4.40 in the 40 with a 4.35 hand time. His shuttle time this offseason was 4.22 and his L-drill is 6.66, which is less than a tenth of a second off Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 6.57, which was the quickest time of anyone at the 2023 NFL combine. Flournoy also has bench-pressed 350 pounds, power-cleaned 325 and squatted 510.”

Flournoy could be one of the names who takes the Combine by storm if he lives up to the testing numbers outlined by Feldman above.

Both Texas wide receivers

Both Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy are primed to perform well at the Combine. Mitchell dealt with high ankle sprain injuries in college, but the former Georgia Bulldog still posted 1,405 yards on 93 catches with 18 total touchdowns in college. Mitchell has great height with a slender build at 6-4, 195 pounds.

Worthy is about a year younger than Mitchell (20), but must clean up his hands - he had 15 career drops through three seasons in Texas. Worthy is fast, though; he clocked 22.7 MPH on a punt return against Iowa State in 2023, which was the fastest time in the FBS. Worthy is much smaller than Mitchell at just 6-1, 165 pounds. He caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards with 26 career touchdowns. He secured 12 touchdowns in his freshman season.

Both players could be options for the Giants at some point on Day 2 of the NFL draft. They have different skill sets, but valuable ones, nonetheless.