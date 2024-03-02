Big Blue View mailbag: Brock Bowers, Daniel Jones, offensive line, more

Rich Bostwick asks: If the Giants front office were to share the view of most posters here, DJ would gone by the end of 2024. If this were to happen, who do you see as the best fit as either a drafted (assuming top 3 are gone) or FA starting quarterback in 2025.

Ed says: Rich, I am not going the free agent route. I keep saying this, but if the Giants move on from Daniel Jones the best way — to me, the only logical way — is to do it by resetting the clock with a draft pick on a rookie contract for the next four or five years.

Best fit? You can make a case for J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr or Spencer Rattler. I know some people won’t like this, but the more I watch the more partial I am becoming to McCarthy. There is, of course, the ‘why didn’t Jim Harbaugh put the offense in McCarthy’s hands?’ question. I admit it does nag at me.

There is, though, a lot to like.

Start with the fact that McCarthy is just 21 years old, giving him a lot of time work on his craft and get better. Watch his tape and there are a ton of fantastic NFL throws in the intermediate area, including a lot of them on the move. The guy has played a lot of high-level, important games. So, he understands big-time football. He has also done an awful lot of winning, which is important in my view.

That’s just me, though. I know others will feel differently.

Mike Koopersmith asks: Assuming the Giants don’t draft a QB with their 1st pick, what are your thoughts on selecting Brock Bowers, TE Georgia, with the 6th pick (in lieu of a wide receiver), or even better, trading back a couple of slots and drafting him? Bowers is the #4 overall prospect on the Athletic’s 2/21 NFL draft consensus board. He looks like he could be a game changer and a nice addition to the WR/TE group (even if tight ends are not considered a “cornerstone” position).

Burt Nusbacher asks: Why not draft Brock Bowers? I realize that tight ends are not considered premium positions. But most great teams have a great tight end. Kittle and Kelce. I am not arguing that Bowers is as good as they are. But, he is among the most dynamic receivers that I have seen.

Ed says: Two Brock Bowers questions! Whooooooooo!

Guys, as much as I think Bowers could be a really good player there is no chance I am selecting a tight end when a potential No. 1 wide receiver like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze is on the board. Honestly, if neither receiver is there and I don’t think there is a quarterback worthy of that pick I would entertain trading out for more assets, especially if GM Joe Schoen is to be believed that Evan Neal is staying at right tackle.

The premium position argument is a big part of the discussion. Over The Cap has a fantastic piece on how to maximize roster construction by valuing some positions and de-valuing others. OTC comes out strongly against drafting tight ends in the first round, especially chosing tight end over wide receiver. That’s largely because of the free agent cost of going out and finding a top-tier wide receiver.

By the way, look at the players you mentioned to make your argument. George Kittle was a fifth-round pick. Travis Kelce was a third-round pick. To me, you are more likely to uncover a star tight end in the middle of the draft than a game-changing wide receiver. Obviously, it happens but I think the odds would favor finding a tight end.

To me, it is a little bit like the running back position. Tight end might be a finishing piece. The Buffalo Bills, for example, drafted Dalton Kincaid No. 25 last year. The Atlanta Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts, a supposed tight end unicorn, No. 4 overall in 2021. His best season to date has been 68 receptions — not unicorn production.

I don’t believe Bowers is a pick Joe Schoen would make. He has shown that he believes very strongly in positional value, both in how he drafts and how he wants to pay players.

Seth Weissman asks: I completely agree with Mel Kiper. Jones is better than McCarthy. Especially now. We all know Jones needs protection, which he hasn’t had since Day 1. Give him a line that will give him time and he will be fine. And speaking of the line…let’s say the Giants take a WR with their first pick. If you are Schoen and at pick 39 have the choice between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Graham Barton, who would you select?

Ed says: I’m picking in a vacuum with a choice of only Powers-Johnson and Barton? I think Powers-Johnson is terrific. There are two problems, though. There is very little chance he actually makes it to No. 39. If he did, though, the other issue is that his best position is center. He could be a good guard, but do you want Powers-Johnson when you used a second-round pick on John Michael Schmitz a year ago? I would go with Barton. He probably winds up at guard in the NFL, but he might offer right tackle flexibility.

Robert Farrell asks: You have written that Schoen and Daboll will look to aquire immediate impact players because by 3 year results are demanded before they need to start worrying about job security. But wouldn’t going all in on one of the big 3 QB’s (Maye, Daniels, Williams) reset the clock a bit? Jones will always be seen as Gettleman’s guy. He is the one who fell in “full blown love”. So he officially flames out Schoen/Daboll could say here is our guy so judge us by his failure/success. The fans would be excited for possibly getting the next great league QB and they have brought themselves more time to build a winner.

Ed says: Robert, yes Jones “was” Dave Gettleman’s guy. Can’t you argue, though, that Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll “adopted” Jones as their guy by giving him a contract? I think you can.

I think it is possible that drafting a quarterback early could reset the clock somewhat, but that’s not a guarantee.

Eric Chavis asks: I’ve seen you refer to Jones’ contract as essentially a two-year deal because of the guaranteed money and that the Giants can “get out of it” after this year pending they don’t restructure. However, even if there is no more guaranteed money, does he still take up a decent chunk of the cap because of dead money from his contract? If so, doesn’t that dead money cap space kind of negate the perk/benefit of having a potential QB on a rookie contract if they are to draft one this year?

Ed says: Eric, the contract is essentially a two-year deal the Giants could get out of after 2024. Yes, there would be $22 million in dead money for the 2025 season. How big of an issue is that, really? The salary cap is exploding, and it still gives you three full years of a quarterback on a rookie deal without any money going to Jones, four if you draft the quarterback in Round 1 and use the fifth-year options when the time comes.

I know people get hung up on the four-year, $160 million total of the Jones contract. For me, though, this was a smartly constructed contract that protected the Giants as much as possible.

Matt Sanders asks: If Denver offered a straight up trade of Daniel Jones for Russell Wilson, would the Giants do it? It would be a upgrade in my opinion and then you could draft the best receiver at 6. It’s really not great QB play in the NFC and who knows where Russell could lead the Giants.

Ed says: Matt, why would the Giants do something like that? Wilson will turn 36 in November. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are trying to build something that will lead to sustained success, not try some sort of short-sighted, short-term, go for it in 2024 move.

If the Giants want to reset the quarterback position, the way to do it is by drafting a rookie quarterback and letting Daboll try to develop him. That’s a move with the long-term in mind, not a quick fix.

Jack MacMullen asks: There was a very interesting article in your “Around the League” section of the website. It was an analysis of Daniels by Nick Tice regarding his entrance into the NFL. He admitted to covering some of his blemishes as he has risen so quickly up the boards this year. He certainly feels he’ll be fun to watch.

Some of his comments:

- Leaves pocket too quickly to scramble. Misses opportunities down field. At his height and weight (6’4”, 205 pounds), he will not be able to continue this in the NFL.

- Again regarding his frame, few QB’s at his size have succeeded in the NFL.

- He hesitates throwing over the middle. He is the second lowest QB drafted in the 1st or 2nd rounds for throws that are in the intermediate part of the field (10 - 22 yds) and between the numbers.

These are a sampling of the comments. I’m bringing this up, as most of us are salivating the unlikely chance that he could fall to us at pick (6).

Your thoughts?

Ed says: Jack, none of those things you listed as concerns about Daniels are a surprise to me, or to anyone who has studied him.

Yes, he runs too often — turning down throws he should make. He’s a 23-year-old college quarterback who believes he is the best athlete on the field, and is usually right. Many young quarterbacks run before they have to. It is the job of an NFL coach to help him learn to reign in that instinct to run.

Yes, he could use a little more weight/muscle. Who says he can’t put on 10-12 pounds?

Throwing over the middle? Show me the college offense where quarterbacks are consistently asked to throw over the middle. That’s something quarterbacks aren’t usually challenged to do a lot until they get to the NFL. It’s something Daniels, and the rest of the quarterbacks in the class, have to acclimate to.

There are concerns about every player. There is no perfect prospect. Daniels is a quality prospect. There are plenty of reasons he will probably be off the board before the Giants pick.

Ramiro Perez: Would you trade 6 and our two 2s for Justin Herbert? Do you think the Chargers could/should think about making this move while Herbert’s value is at its peak? (Herbert may be one more meh season away from being considered Dak Prescott.)

Ed says: As much as I would love to have Justin Herbert, I don’t think I could do that. It would be basically giving away the entire draft. The real question is, why would the Chargers do that? I don’t think Jim Harbaugh would even consider it. By the way, I think Herbert is better than Prescott. By a lot, actually.

Why trade the franchise quarterback you were hired to win with for a maybe in J.J. McCarthy, even if he was your guy at Michigan and you believe in him? I just don’t see the logic.

Kölnerbigblue asks: If we apply the transition tag to McKinney and let him sign elsewhere, does that loss go into the compensation pick calculation?

Ed says: I can’t find anything that indicates the tag would have any impact on whether Xavier McKinney would be included in the compensatory pick formula. If I read the 2025 projection data from Over The Cap correctly, it does not look like losing McKinney would net the Giants a comp pick, anyway.

Jerry Panza asks: I’m wondering if you think it negatively affects attracting free agents being 90% of Giants players disapproval of Metlife playing surface and also the middling grades (C avg.) on other facilities has added to the overall Giants image to other NFL players and prospective draftees.

Ed says: Jerry, not at all. My take on the vote that showed players almost unanimously disliking the surface at MetLife Stadium is that it was more about a generic, league-wide stance from players that they want grass fields. It wasn’t necessarily that the MetLife Stadium turf was bad. Players I talked to last year though the turf, new in 2023, was better than what was previously there.

I think the ranking that was most important was eighth-best franchise overall out of 32 to work for. That’s the critical ranking. Players who come to the Giants generally rave about the overall organization.

Bob Donnelly asks: You propose choosing between Jermaine Eleumunor or Mike Onwenu. Why not both?

That provides the flexibility to give Neal the opportunity to demonstrate he is in fact the long term answer as the right tackle with two viable candidates that will either push him to be better or push him inside to guard. It also provides the depth to respond to an injury at either tackle position. The starting line would be “fixed “. Depth still needs to be addressed, but that’s an easier fix. Yes it is a meaningful capital commitment, but a functional O line should go a long way towards improving the overall offensive performance.

Ed says: I don’t have a big issue with that. I think, though, if you do that you are signing Onwenu as the starting right tackle — and Joe Schoen indicated the other day Evan Neal was still considered a tackle. Eleumumor would be depth, most likely. I don’t know that it would be financially feasible, and signing both if Neal is staying at tackle is not happening.

