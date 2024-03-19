Former Bills CB Tre’Davious White set to meet with Giants later this week

Former Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback and current free agent Tre’Davious White is expected to visit the New York Giants this week, according to a report from ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

White, a seven-year veteran, has spent his entire career with the Bills. The former first-round selection was taken by the Bills 27th overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound cornerback appeared in just four games in 2023 and saw his season cut short after suffering a torn Achilles tendon vs. the Miami Dolphins.

During his tenure in Buffalo, White tallied 311 tackles, five forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, 68 pass deflections, and 18 interceptions.

White was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team (2017), first-team All-Pro in 2019 after finishing as NFL co-leader in interceptions, and second-team All-Pro in 2020 and has appeared in two Pro Bowls in 2019 and 2020.

White played college football at LSU from 2013-2016 and established himself as one of the best corners. During that span, White was named Second-team All-SEC (2015), First-team All-SEC (2016), and Consensus All-American (2016).

With Adoree’ Jackson a free agent, the Giants need cornerback help opposite last year’s rookie Deonte Banks. White shares a connection with the Giants, having played in Buffalo during the tenure of current Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.