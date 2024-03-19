J.J. McCarthy visits New York Giants, cranking up the QB speculation

Crank up the volume on the J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants speculation.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report is reporting that the Giants had McCarthy in East Rutherford, N.J. for a visit last Thursday. Dinner with the front office and a tour of the team’s facility were on the agenda for the Michigan quarterback.

Once upon a time, McCarthy was considered a likely second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, there is plenty of speculation that if the Giants, who have the sixth overall pick, want McCarthy they will have to trade up to at least No. 4 (currently held by the Arizona Cardinals) to select him.

The Minnesota Vikings currently hold picks 11 and 23 in Round 1 after a deal with the Houston Texans netted Minnesota the No. 23 pick. They need a long-term answer at quarterback after Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. There is heavy speculation that the Vikings would like to use those two picks to get in front of the Giants to select McCarthy.

The Giants also recently hosted North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye on a Top 30 visit.

New York may or may not take a quarterback in Round 1. It is crystal clear, though, that they are doing their homework.