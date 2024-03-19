2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

It’s relatively easy to scout clean players.

There isn’t a heavy lift to project players who have prototypical traits and don’t have significant red flags. Things get a lot trickier when players either lack easily projectable traits or significant flags. Some teams are more fungible with players who lack elite traits, while other are fine with red flags.

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton has a lot of the traits shared by good receivers. However, he also comes with a significant character red flag. That relates to an incident where he appeared to strike a Tennessee fan on the field after Alabama’s 2022 loss to the Vols.

Will the New York Giants have him off their board because of character concerns?

Prospect: Jermaine Burton (3)

Games Watched: vs. Texas (2022), vs. Tennessee (2023), vs. Auburn (2023), vs. Georgia (2023)

Red Flags: Character - Apparently struck a fan following a 2022 loss

Measurables

Strengths

Athleticism

Route running

Ball skills

Contested catch play

Burton is an athletic, versatile, and competitive receiving prospect.

Burton has solid long speed combined with great quickness and agility, as well as an explosive lower body. Burton has good change of direction skills, as well as the ability to explode out of his breaks and hit his top speed very quickly. While he might not be able to match the fastest receivers in raw speed, his agility and acceleration allow him to play faster than he times.

Burton is a surprisingly savvy route runner for a player who hasn’t seen a particularly high volume of targets. His quickness and agility allow him to snap off breaks and change direction quickly. Burton is particularly crisp when working back to the ball, and does a good job of presenting a good target for his quarterback.

Burton has good ball skills, quickly locating the ball in the air and accurately tracking it. He makes crisp adjustments to the ball in the air and is a natural “hands” catcher who attacks the ball as it arrives. That allows him to make difficult catches in close quarters or when the ball is arriving with velocity to beat quickly closing windows. His big, strong hands allow him to safely secure the ball in contested catch situations.

Burton’s competitiveness shows itself after the catch, as he fights for extra yardage when the opportunity presents itself. His agility and burst also allow him to pick up chunk yardage when he has space with which to work.

Weaknesses

Character

Size

Blocking

Burton has adequate size at 6-foot and just under 200 pounds to play outside or in the slot, but he certainly lacks the traits to physically dominate defensive backs.

He has great leaping ability, but his height and 31-inch arms will make it difficult for him to play over or around most NFL cornerbacks. Likewise, it’s difficult to see him adding much (if any) mass without it compromising his athleticism.

Teams may also want to see Burton show the same kind of competitiveness when blocking as he shows as a receiver. Burton isn’t unwilling as a blocker, but he hardly approaches it with the same gusto as other receivers in this draft class. He doesn’t really step up to attack defenders, nor does he fight particularly hard to sustain his blocks.

Teams will want – and need – to do their due diligence with regard to Burton’s character. A video emerged of him apparently striking a young woman after Alabama’s loss to Tennessee. Burton wasn’t charged for the incident, nor was he punished by former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Game Tape

Projection

Burton is an athletic, competitive, and versatile receiving prospect who could be a starter for a number of teams in the NFL.

He doesn’t have the size typically associated with “X” receivers, however his traits allow him to play both bigger and faster than he measures. Burton could still use some polishing as a route technician, but he already runs a well-developed route tree and shows solid understanding of how to manipulate defenders with his route running.

Burton’s hands and athleticism should allow him to be a dependable option to keep the offense on schedule, as well as create big plays down the field. Likewise, his ball skills, hand strength, and competitiveness allow him to succeed in contested catch situations despite lacking overwhelming size.

It would be nice to see Burton be a better blocker and play harder away from the ball. Those details can often be the difference between good plays and great ones.

All this is, of course, dependent on what teams’ investigations into Burton’s character uncover.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes, assuming his character checks out.

Final Word: A Day 2 value, though red flags could make him a Day 3 pick.