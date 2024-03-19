Giants draft Malik Nabers after being jumped twice in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft

The initial manic rush of NFL’s free agency has passed, and the landscape of the league with respect to the 2024 NFL Draft has definitely changed from what it was when the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine ended.

The New York Giants made a lot of moves to shore up their roster heading into the upcoming draft, but their most significant needs haven’t changed.

The Giants still need to address their quarterback and wide receiver positions — as well as their defensive secondary. What has changed is that the Giants’ plans to navigate the top of the draft and potentially address their quarterback position has gotten more complicated.

Daniel Jeremiah released his Mock Draft 3.0 on Tuesday morning, and it features both the Minnesota Vikings (who traded their 2024 and 2025 second round picks for 23rd overall), and the New York Jets jumping the Giants.

Jeremiah has the Vikings trading up to fourth overall for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, while the Jets move up to fifth overall for Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

6. New York Giants - Malik Nabers (WR, LSU) I wouldn’t rule out the Giants trading up for a quarterback this year. If they stick and pick at No. 6, adding Nabers’ playmaking ability would be a good move.

Raptor’s thoughts

Malik Nabers is a very good receiver. Both Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein insist that there are teams who have Nabers as their top receiver — above both Rome Odunze and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Even though the Giants could use another receiver, is it a luxury pick for the Giants?

The thing to pay attention to here is DJ’s continued insistence that the Giants should be considered threats to trade up for a quarterback. And that’s because they’ve found themselves in a remarkably similar position as they were in 2018 — only with added incentive to be aggressive.

The Giants weren’t honest with themselves about Eli Manning in 2018 and convinced themselves that they could “win while rebuilding”. The next year they had to force a pick from an inferior quarterback class and Eli was announcing his retirement less than a year after that.

We need to be honest with ourselves with respect to Daniel Jones in 2024.

Daniel Jones is, by all accounts, a good man who works hard and has great competitive toughness. He isn’t a bad quarterback in the way of Josh Rosen. He’s capable of doing enough to be a player with which the team can win (or at least not-lose) when things go his way.

However, he’s also injury prone and limited in ways that limit the offense and makes it vulnerable and predictable for better defenses.

Jones has suffered seven significant injuries in seven years, dating back to his final year at Duke. He’s had a fractured clavicle, two badly sprained ankles, two neck injuries, and a torn ACL. On top of that, he ranks 44th in efficiency among starting quarterbacks with at least 500 snaps since he was drafted in 2019, and he was 31st of 32 quarterbacks (between Zach Wilson and Mac Jones) when he went down in Week 5.

As with drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall with Manning in decline and his retirement looming, drafting a receiver highly could amount to buying a Ferrari SF90 to use as a grocery getter. People will “ooh” and “ah” in the parking lot, but you’re still only going 35 through town and not allowing it to reach it’s blistering potential.

Frankly, I definitely agree that the Giants need to draft a game-changer. However the most significant game changer they can draft is at the quarterback position. The Jets had the reigning offensive and defensive rookies of the year last year — it’s hard to get more impactful game changers than that. They still went out and got Aaron Rodgers and are now committed to moving off of Zach Wilson.

Jeremiah doesn’t have Oregon quarterback Bo Nix going in the first round, which is an outcome I think I’d be stunned to see. So perhaps he could be an option for the Giants at the top of the second round or a target for whom they could trade back into the first. However, I wouldn’t be comfortable giving other teams that many opportunities to jump them a second time.

If the Giants aren’t able to address the long-term future at quarterback with this class, the pickings are slim in 2025. That’s why the Vikings effectively traded their draft this year (their third pick is now 108th overall), as well as a premium pick next year, to get access to the top of this year’s class.

The feeling here is that if the Giants are still running an offense in 2025 that mostly ignores a third of the field and is read short-to-deep, it doesn’t matter as much who they have at any other position.