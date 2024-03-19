Giants news, 3/19: Buffalo model, Caleb Williams, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The approach includes de-valuing positions like running back and safety; spend your resources on premium positions; and be quarterback-centric on offense, and do what you have to do to get the guy you want.

No, the Giants have not — yet — swung a Josh Allen-style trade. They did, though, prioritize paying quarterback Daniel Jones over running back Saquon Barkley.

Question is, does it work? Click here for a little point-counterpoint about the ‘Buffalo Model.’

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Can the Giants make the leap for a top-three QB? The article covers what it would take for the Giants to move up with the Patriots in a draft pick trade in the three different scenarios for trading the pick (baseline value, medium value, competitive-market value). Then we'll hit the price for moving up to No. 4 or No. 5 in the scenario where the Patriots keep the pick, or someone else outbids the Giants for No. 3 and they want to protect themselves from another trade up for the fourth QB on the board.

The teams currently holding the first four selections all have defensive head coaches. Thus, if any of them (Bears, Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals) would take Williams and if Williams would thrive there, the offensive coordinator inevitably would become a “hot” head coaching candidate — and Caleb Williams would have to start over with another offensive coordinator. Williams has reasons to eyeball the Giants at No. 6. He could thrive in that market, setting him up for many more millions in off-field earnings. And his coach would be an offensive expert who has shown he can get the most out of Josh Allen, when Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo.

Drew Lock looking forward to be a member of Big Blue

Lock, indeed, was not offered a chance to compete for the starting job, according to a league source. The Giants did sell him on the idea of working with head coach Brian Daboll, who has a quarterback-friendly system that led to Jones’ best season in 2022.

Additionally, after working with Daboll, Taylor just earned a bigger contract with the New York Jets. Before that, former Buffalo Bills backup Mitch Trubisky also turned a 2021 stint with Daboll into a raise with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Giants seem to be hedging their bets against Jones for the short term. But are they also plotting out new options for the long term? Is their “faith” in the 26-year-old Jones as strong as it was when they gave him that massive deal with $82 million in guaranteed money last March, or are they feeling “buyer’s remorse” as NFL Network’s Rich Eisen reported he heard at the combine?

NFL free agency began one week ago. So the first wave is long since complete.

The Giants made a fascinating addition to their defense by trading for (and then giving a massive contract to) edge rusher Brian Burns.

More changes coming to coaching staff?

James Madison is targeting New York #Giants assistant offensive line coach Chris Smith for its offensive line coach opening, a source tells @247sports.



Before the Giants, Smith was the offensive coordinator and OL coach under new JMU head coach Bob Chesney at Holy Cross.… pic.twitter.com/TGHCVinzRO — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 18, 2024

Daniel Jones should be healthy after a knee injury limited him to six starts, but he's still unproven at best. Jones hasn't showed the potential to legitimately carry a roster that lacks star power. He's never averaged more than seven yards per attempt—a number, by the way, that ordinarily is a tick below the league average.

Perhaps a deeper offensive line is the solution, but the Giants are otherwise banking on a ton of internal development.

While the soon-to-be 25-year-old Clyde Edwards-Helaire has battled injuries and primarily played backup, he knows how to make defenders miss after the catch. He topped the list of available running backs with an average of 13.4 yards after catch per reception. His pass-catching prowess could be an attractive option for the Giants in the absence of a true three-down back like Barkley.

NFL free agency saw some big names change team. The Giants lost Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney but made a big trade for Brian Burns, let’s grade all their offseason moves thus far.

Spida Burns

Brian Burns' lock screen pic.twitter.com/5xrlufrI3h — New York Giants (@Giants) March 16, 2024

The real question is whether Burns can live up to a lofty contract that pays him more annually than every edge defender not named Nick Bosa. Burns began to look like an elite pass-rusher in 2020, but his production since then has been more good than great, albeit on a struggling Panthers squad.

Burns is still just 26 years old, so his best days may be ahead of him. The Giants are taking a huge gamble on him based on projection and fit in a more comfortable role. With the massive amount of resources they have invested in their defensive line, they need Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux to give them elite production.

Day 3 Draft Target: WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M. New York still needs receiver help, even after adding Isaiah McKenzie in free agency. While the Giants probably won’t find the No. 1 target they lack, they could find a developmental prospect with upside on Day 3. Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith, for example, is a shifty, fluid pass-catcher who suffered a leg fracture in 2022 but rebounded with a 795-yard campaign in 2023.

