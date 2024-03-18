2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

It’s been said quite a lot, but it bears repeating: the 2024 NFL draft looks to be an deep and talented one at the most important positions on the field. And while this year’s EDGE class might not be quite as highly regarded as the tackle or wide receiver classes, this is still a good group of pass rushers.

Utah edge defender Jonah Elliss was in the midst of a breakout 2023 season that saw him average 1.2 sacks and 1.6 sacks per game (12.0 and 16.0 on the season, respectively) when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. While that was obviously unfortunate, Elliss slipping off the radar (a bit) could be a boon for teams looking to add a talented pass rusher.

The New York Giants are transitioning to a “front-back” defense, and Elliss could be a good value pick for them on the second day of the draft.

Prospect: Jonah Elliss (83)

Games Watched: vs. Florida (2023), vs. UCLA (2023), vs. Oregon State (2023), USC (2023)

Red Flags: Shoulder (2023)

Measurables

(note: Elliss was unable to work out at the Combine as he recovered from shoulder surgery)

Strengths

Explosiveness

Competitive toughness

Hand usage

Athleticism

Leverage

Jonah Elliss is a compact, competitive, and explosive EDGE prospect with the potential to be very disruptive in opponents’ backfields.

Elliss is relatively undersized at 6-foot-2, 248 pounds, but has long arms for his height at 33 inches, giving him a solid blend of length and leverage. He combines those physical traits with an explosive lower body and technical refinement as a rusher.

He’s able to accurately time his rushes and is generally very quick off the ball as a rusher. Elliss fires out of his stance with very little wasted motion or energy, maintaining good leverage to get under opponents’ pads and maximize his own play strength. He’s very rarely late off the ball and frequently one of the first defenders moving.

Elliss will come into the NFL with a good array of pass rush moves and a good understanding of how to use them – as well as how to rush with a plan. He’s shown club, rip, swim, swipe, long-arm, and spin moves on tape, and doesn’t seem to fall into a predictable pattern with them. Likewise, he’s able to string moves together to keep blockers from getting their hands on him and carry his speed into the backfield. He also understands how to set blockers up to expect his speed before using a good bull-rush and uncoiling his hips to turn speed into power.

Elliss is generally disciplined as a run defender, understanding his role in the overall scheme and not freelancing. He’s able to disrupt in the backfield as well as use his positioning to force runners back to his teammates.

Finally, Elliss is a very competitive player. He gives full effort every play, is willing to fight through multiple blocks, is tireless in pursuit, and arrives at the ball carrier with bad intentions.

Weaknesses

Play strength

Processing misdirection

Track record

Elliss has a build that is becoming increasingly common among edge defenders coming out of college. He’s an explosive rusher and his size gives him great natural leverage. However, his frame is also nearly maxed out and he lacks play strength compared to more “classic” defensive ends.

That’s not a concern when he can be isolated on tight ends, however he struggles to match strength with offensive linemen. That can lead to him being tied up as a pass rusher when blockers are ready for his speed and able to mitigate his leverage advantage. Likewise, he can be overpowered in run defense when he can’t attack gaps or play against tight ends.

Elliss can also be a bit slow to process misdirection in the run and passing game. He occasionally seems to need an extra second or two to verify where the ball is and get into pursuit. That can also lead to him biting hard on playfakes and taking himself out of position if he misreads the play.

Elliss suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery to repair. Shoulder injuries always carry a degree of concern for linemen and teams will want to do their due diligence on his medical reports.

Game Tape

(Elliss is Utah EDGE number 83)

Projection

Jonah Elliss projects as a rotational edge defender at the next level, though he has the upside to develop into a starter in the right situation.

Elliss’ athleticism, explosiveness, and technical refinement should make him an effective (and disruptive) pass rusher right away in the NFL. He obviously won’t be for every team, and defenses that value larger defensive ends to play a classic 7-technique might not grade him highly. However, he has the upside to be a very useful player in most one-gap “multiple” defenses at the NFL level. Elliss can rush from a 2 or 3 point stance, and anywhere from a Wide 9 technique to blitzing through the A-gap as a linebacker.

Whether or not Elliss becomes a starter and most-downs player could well depend on how he develops as a run defender. He lacks the stature to routinely meet strength with strength against NFL linemen. However, he has the ability to disrupt runs thanks to his explosiveness. Defenses that can occupy offensive linemen with their defensive linemen and match Elliss against tight ends will find fewer reasons to take him off the field.

Teams will want to do their homework to find out why he didn’t break out until his final season, as well as the long-term prognosis for his shoulder. Assuming those check out, Elliss should have quite a few fans around the League.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes.

Final Word: A good Day 2 value