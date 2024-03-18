Greg Cosell’s top 5 WRs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Esteemed NFL analyst Greg Cosell dropped by the Ross Tucker Football Podcast recently to assess his view of the top five wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Since that is a topic New York Giants fans are invested in leading up to the draft, I thought I would summarize Cosell’s take on the top 5.

The full episode is embedded at the bottom of the post.

“I think he’s one of the better wide receiver prospects we’ve seen in a long time ... He understands route running, he understands how to set up corners and attack them ... I think he’s the best receiving prospect in this class.”

Cosell’s No. 2 in Malik Nabers of LSU.

“He’s got a complete receiver skillset, he’s got really high-level physical traits, he’s super competitive, really tough kid ...he needs a little work on sort of the nuances of route running. I think he relied almost exclusively on his high, high-level physical ability to both defeat press and run routes. But, I think it’s all there. I think he’s a really high-level prospect.”

Rome Odunze is “another really strong prospect,” per Cosell.

“Another guy with high-level traits. He’s a contested-catch guy. Great hands. Caught the ball away from his body. Made a ton of contested catches ... he was phenomenal going up and getting the ball.”

Cosell thinks Brian Thomas of LSU is “an ascending talent.”

“He’s a long, smooth athlete. He’s got accelerating speed to run by and get on top of corners ... you wouldn’t call him suddent and explosive, but there was a really easy gliding feel to the way in which he moved.”

Cosell said “he may not be a big-time player Year 1, but I think he’s an ascending player and I was really fascinated by his tape.

For Cosell, Adonai Mitchell of Texas is WR5.