NFL free agency grades: How analysts think the New York Giants have done

How did the New York Giants do in the first week of NFL free agency? Here are how analysts across the Internet graded GM Joe Schoen’s work.

Pro Football Focus gave the Giants a B, which was assigned prior to the depth signings of offensive linemen Austin Schlottman and Aaron Stinnie, as well as tight ends Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz. The grade includes the trade for edge defender B PFF wrote:

The most favorable way to look at this deal is that the Giants effectively used the draft capital they acquired for interior defender Leonard Williams to land a younger player looking for a second contract instead of a third contract. Burns addresses arguably the biggest need on this Giants roster and should have a lot less attention on him all the time now playing alongside Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Runyan is a solid, durable player, and the Giants desperately needed to improve on the interior of their offensive line. However, while Runyan started every game in 2023, the Packers began rotating in second-year guard Sean Rhyan, and eventually, the snap counts were about 50-50 between the two.

The Saquon Barkley era has ended in New York, and the Giants’ brass turns to a familiar face in Singletary, whom general manager Joe Schoen helped scout with the Buffalo Bills and Brian Daboll coached as the offensive coordinator. Singletary was solid in Houston in a fairly sizable role, beating out Dameon Pierce for the starting job.

The Sporting News gave the Giants a B-:

The Giants got aggressive with Joe Schoen in trading and then breaking the bank for Brian Burns to complement Kayvon Thibodeaux. They were smart not to force Saquon Barkley back and save plenty with Devin Singletary. Jon Runyan was a nice starting upgrade for the offensive line. Xavier McKinney leaving hurts, but they can find a good safety replacement in the draft.

CBS Sports gave the Giants a B:

The Giants had a mixed bag to begin free agency. On the plus side, they acquired and locked down one of the most dynamic pass rushers in football. Burns is one of 10 players in the NFL to have 45 or more sacks, 10 or more passes defended and five or more forced fumbles since he entered the NFL in 2019. Having him alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux and All-Pro Dexter Lawrence gives New York one of the best defensive fronts in the entire league. Losing Barkley is unfortunate, but the Giants were better off not paying a RB big money. If they were close to contention, maybe, but they still most certainly are not given their quarterback uncertainty. The loss of Xavier McKinney is a big deal. He is the best safety in coverage in the entire NFL, and he is still just 24. It was surprising to not see the Giants fight harder to keep him.

ESPN gave the Giants an ‘A’ for the Brian Burns trade:

The Giants’ defensive line now features Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence II. In an NFC East that once again seems wide open, the Giants have a legitimate strength on one side of the ball. Defensive end is arguably the second-most important position in football, and while the Giants gave up draft assets and spent big on Burns, having to pay a good pass-rusher is a good problem to have. We saw the same thing play out with the Bears at last season’s deadline when they dealt for Montez Sweat and immediately gave him a big contract. It’s much better than not having a premier player at the edge position.

Pro Football Network gave the Giants an A: