2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

The 2024 NFL draft is just full of receivers to fit pretty much every scheme and team. There are receivers who can be true “number one” options for an offense without one, and there will also be receivers drafted who can fill more niche roles.

There are also receivers like Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk who might not be dominant pass catchers, but should be the kind of dependable option who keep good offenses moving.

The New York Giants are likely in the market for a “Number One” option, but could they also look for a dependable chain-mover like Polk?

Prospect: Ja’Lynn Polk (2)

Games Watched: vs. Oregon (2023), vs. Arizona State (2023), vs. Utah (2023), vs. Oregon State (2023)

Red Flags: Dislocated clavicle (2021)

Measurables

Strengths

Ball skills

Quickness and agility

Route running

Blocking

Polk is a good-sized, quick, agile, and sure-handed receiving prospect.

Polk lined up as both a wide receiver and slot receiver in Washington’s offense. He has very good quickness and agility for a larger receiver, allowing him to move like a smaller receiver at times. He hits his top speed very quickly, is agile in and out of his breaks, and is generally quick to work back to the ball. He shows a solid understanding of coverage concepts and does a good job of finding the voids within zone coverage and making himself available to the quarterback.

Likewise, Polk is a reliable receiver who has good ball skills at all areas of the field. He locates the ball quickly and does a good job of tracking it in the air and making necessary adjustments. He’s generally a hands catcher who’s able to extend and pluck the ball out of the air to maximize his catch radius.

Polk has the ability to pick up yards after the catch. He’s a competitive runner with the ball who’s willing to play through contact and pick up additional yardage.

Polk can make interesting use of psychology at times in his route running. He doesn’t just vary his tempo to disrupt defenders’ timing – though he does that as well – so much as appear to jog through his routes as though he’s getting in position to block. Then, once defenders prepare to take on his block, he’ll run the remainder of his route at full speed, leaving them flat-footed.

This plays on the fact that Polk was frequently asked to block for his teammates. Not only was he used as a perimeter blocker on off-tackle running plays, but he was used as a blocker on screen plays as well. Polk is a willing blocker who isn’t overpowering, but generally does enough to lose slowly and allow his teammates to get to the next level of the defense.

Weaknesses

Long speed

Play vs. man coverage

Polk is quick and agile, but he’s pretty well described as a player who is “quicker than fast”. He lacks great long speed, which shows up at times on tape.

Polk doesn’t really have the speed to threaten defenses on vertical routes and isn’t able to run away from defensive backs. That also prevents him from forcing corners to open their hips early when he presses the stems of comeback routes vertically. Likewise, while he hits his top speed quickly as a ball carrier, he doesn’t really outrun defenders or force poor angles, and can be caught from behind.

Polk is much better against off or zone coverage than man coverage at this point in his development. Washington frequently used him out of stack alignments or bunch sets when going to him when playing defenses that use tight coverage schemes. Conversely, he was frequently played out of more conventional alignments when he would be used as a blocker against those coverages.

Curiously, considering his quickness and agility, Polk can struggle to create separation with his route running against tighter coverages. It’s unknown if this is why Washington schemed him cushions, or if it’s a result of how Washington’s offense is structured and his ability to release and separate against man coverage will improve at the NFL level.

Game Tape

Projection

Polk projects as a possession receiver – likely a WR 2 or 3 – at the NFL level.

He has the ability to create chunk yardage due to his ball skills and potential for yards after the catch, but Polk is unlikely to be a true “home run” threat for NFL defenses. It’s more likely that his best usage will be as a chain mover in an offense based on West Coast principles. That would allow him to put his route running to use in passing concepts designed to scheme separation and run-after-catch opportunities. Not only would Polk be useful as the target of those concepts, but his size and route savvy would allow him to create room for his teammates.

Likewise, Polk would also likely appeal to teams who run zone based blocking schemes, particularly outside zone. His willingness and ability as a blocker on the perimeter would help to get him on the field early and keep him on the field, as well as make him more effective as a target off of play-action.

Polk might not have a spectacularly high ceiling, but he has a high floor.

Does he fit the Giants?

He would fit their scheme as a possession receiver.

Final Word: A later Day 2 value.