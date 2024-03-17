Giants’ 2024 depth chart: How the first week of free agency changed the roster

The New York Giants are a much different team than they were before NFL free agency started on Monday. Let’s go through what they have done, and what it might mean for what GM Joe Schoen still has to do this offseason.

Players gained:

Edge Brian Burns (via trade)

OG Jon Ruynan Jr.

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

TE Jack Stoll

TE Chris Manhertz

OL Aaron Stinnie

OL Austin Schlottman

RB Devin Singletary

WR Isaiah McKenzie

QB Drew Lock

Players lost:

RB Saquon Barkley (Eagles)

S Xavier McKinney (Packers)

G/C Ben Bredeson (Buccaneers)

QB Tyrod Taylor (Jets)

DT A’Shawn Robinson (Panthers)

WR Isaiah Hodgins (non-tendered)

The unofficial depth chart is below. Please don’t obsess about the offensive line alignment or the placement of anyone else. This is just meant to show what the Giants have, and what they still don’t have.

Giants’ 2024 Depth Chart — Offense Position Player Player Player Player Position Player Player Player Player WR Jalin Hyatt Gunner Olszewski Chase Cota WR Darius Slayton Bryce Ford-Wheaton Dennis Houston WR Wan'Dale Robinson Isaiah McKenzie RT Evan Neal Jermaine Eluemunor Yodny Cajuste, Joshua Miles RG Jermaine Eluemunor Aaron Stinnie Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan Jalen Mayfield C John Michael Schmitz Austin Schlottman Jimmy Morrissey LG Jon Runyan Jr. Aaron Stinnie Joshua Ezeudu LT Andrew Thomas Jermaine Eluemunor Joshua Miles RB Devin Singletary Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray Jashaun Corbin, Deon Jackson TE Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger Jack Stoll, Chris Manhertz Lawrence Cager Tyree Jackson QB Daniel Jones Drew Lock Tommy DeVito Jacob Eason

When I think about what the Giants’ offense will look like in 2024 I am reminded of the scene in ‘Moneyball,’ where Brad Pitt (as GM Billy Beane) tells Philip Seymour Hoffman (manager Art Howe) “you can’t start Pena at first tonight.”

Why? Because, of course, Beane/Pitt has traded (Carlos) Pena to the Detroit Tigers.

I can just picture GM Joe Schoen telling head coach Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka “you can’t run your offense through Saquon Barkley anymore. He plays for Philadelphia now.”

The Giants’ offense will indeed be different in 2024.

Daniel Jones is still supposed to be the quarterback — at least that’s what the Giants are telling us. How much will newly-acquired backup Drew Lock play? Will there be a freshly-minted franchise quarterback of the future joining them? Oh, and sorry Tommy DeVito. Your 15 minutes appear to be up.

Can Devin Singletary, who isn’t Barkley but has done a reasonable approximation when you look at his production, lead the running game? Will the Giants bring in another veteran? Can Eric Gray handle at least some of the committee duties? How big a priority does running need to be in the draft, or does it need to be one at all?

Schoen has transformed the offensive line. He did not shop at the top of the free agent market, but he did appear to put the Giants in a much better position on the line heading into 2024.

A year ago, the Giants entered the season without nearly enough depth and ended trying to fill a lot of round holes with square pegs as they played too many players in positions where they should not have been.

Free-agent signees Jon Runyan Jr. and the incredibly excited Jermaine Eluemunor are good players with a proven ability to excel at multiple spots. Austin Schlottman and Aaron Stinnie are experienced players who should compete for reserve roles.

While waiting for Darren Waller to decide if he wants to continue his NFL career, Schoen did not sit on his hands at tight end. He added two of the better blocking tight ends in the league, Chris Manhertz and Jake Stoll. That adds depth at tight end, helps the offensive line and — whether Waller plays or not — likely frees Daniel Bellinger to be more involved as a receiver.

What the Giants have not done on offense is address the wide receiver spot. Yes, the Giants essentially swapped former Buffalo Bills with Isaiah McKenzie coming and Isaiah Hodgins going. You have to think a swing at that is coming in the draft — Day 1 if they don’t select a quarterback and probably Day 2 if they do.

Giants’ 2024 Depth Chart — Defense Position Player Player Player Player Position Player Player Player Player NT Dexter Lawrence Jordon Riley D.J. Davidson DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches D.J. Davidson Timmy Horne, Ryder Anderson Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham Benton Whitley Tomon Fox, Jeremiah Martin ILB Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden Carter Coughlin, Darrian Beavers Dyontae Johnson LCB Nick McCloud Tre Hawkins III Kaleb Hayes RCB Deonte Banks Tre Hawkins III Stantley Thomas-Oliver Slot CB Cor'Dale Flott Aaron Robinson SS Jason Pinnock Gervarrius Owens FS Dane Belton Jalen Mills

It was apparent the Giants needed more pass rushers. They finished in the bottom half of the league in pass rush effectiveness a season ago despite blitzing more than any team in the league except the Minnesota Vikings. Hoping Azeez Ojulari would actually stay healthy for the first time in three years wasn’t going to cut it.

New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen uses the blitz far less often than Wink Martindale did. Something had to be done to give Bowen players who could win on-on-one matchups. Schoen take a massive swing, trading with the Carolina Panthers for edge defender Brian Burns, a former first-round pick, and then paying him $141 million.

Other than that, there is still work to be done. Veteran Jalen Mills can’t be the only addition to a secondary that is losing Xavier McKinney, Adoree’ Jackson and Darnay Holmes. At the least, a player who can compete with Nick McCloud to be a starting cornerback needs to be added.

Defensive line depth would also help. The Giants have lost both Leonard Williams and A’Shawn Robinson from the group they began 2023 with. Dexter Lawrence needs some company.

Giants’ 2024 Depth Chart — Special Teams Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player LS Casey Kreiter H Jamie Gillan P Jamie Gillan PK Graham Gano PR Gunner Olszewski, Isaiah McKenzie KOR Gunner Olszewski, Isaiah McKenzie

With accomplished returners Gunner Olszewski and Isaiah McKenzie both on the roster, it looks like the Giants are determined not to get caught short in the area again.

Placekicker Graham Gano should be good to go in his return from knee surgery.

Draft picks

For reference, here are the picks the Giants have in the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1 (No. 6)

Round 2 (No. 47)

Round 3 (No. 70)

Round 4 (No. 107)

Round 5 (No. 141)

Round 6 (No. 183)