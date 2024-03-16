2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Usually, having a breakout season en route to a National Championship team while playing for a powerhouse school is about as good of a boost to draft stock as a player can get.

Michigan’s Roman Wilson, however, hasn’t gotten the bump that you would expect. Part of it is due to the depth of the receiver position in this year’s draft class. Likewise, while Wilson is an excellent athlete, he doesn’t have the measurables that normally generate excitement among scouts and the media. And finally, Wilson was a bit hidden by Michigan’s offense.

But could that mean that he’s a potential hidden gem who could explode onto the scene in the NFL?

Prospect: Roman Wilson (1)

Games Watched: vs. Rutgers (2023), vs. Indiana (2023), vs. Alabama (2023 - College Football Playoff), vs. Washington (2024 - National Championship Game)

Measurables

Strengths

Athleticism

Explosiveness

Ball skills

Competitive toughness

Blocking

Wilson is an explosive and competitive receiving prospect.

Wilson is a great all-around athlete who’s speed not only leaps off the tape, but also shows himself to be quick and agile. He also has very good body control which he uses throughout his routes.

The Michigan offense frequently put him in motion prior to the snap, using his speed to influence defenders and distort coverage shells. He was also put into pre-snap motion so as to hit the line of scrimmage at speed, as opposed to a standing start, and stress defensive backs who were supposed to cover him. Wilson’s quickness and agility also allows him to release efficiently against man coverage from a traditional start.

Wilson shows some savvy as a route runner, changing his tempo to throw off defensive backs’ timing and create opportunities for separation out of his breaks. Those breaks were reasonably efficient as well, and Wilson doesn’t need to chop his feet much to throttle down and change direction.

He appears to have a high football IQ, and not only knows his role in the running game and passing concepts, but also how to find voids in zone coverage and create opportunities for yards after the catch. Wilson does a good job of positioning himself to shield the ball while presenting a good target for his quarterback. He’s also a natural hands catcher who extends to pluck the ball out of the air. Wilson’s body control and agility also allow him to extend and contort his body to maximize his catch radius and play bigger than he measures.

Wilson was heavily involved in Michigan’s running game. Not only was he frequently put into motion to create misdirection and pull defenders away from the intended running lane, he was also frequently used as a blocker. Wilson’s size belies a competitive and aggressive blocker who was used on the perimeter for off-tackle runs, or receiver screens, as well as a move blocker who contributed around the line of scrimmage.

Most impressively, Wilson was even used as a lead blocker on occasion.

Weaknesses

Size

Play strength

Route precision

While Wilson is aggressive and competitive, he’s ultimately limited by his modest stature.

At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, he simply lacks mass compared to many NFL defensive backs. He lacks the ability to play over them, and he can be overpowered in tight coverage, as a blocker, or in contested catch situations.

Wilson played in 46 games at Michigan, however he only has one season with more than 25 receptions – this latest one. He wasn’t featured much in Michigan’s run-heavy offense and might need some time to adjust to being a focal piece in an offense. He runs a relatively diverse route tree, but could need additional time and coaching to become a true technician at his craft. Wilson flashes route savvy, but his athletic upside suggests untapped potential as a route runner.

Game Tape

(Wilson is Michigan WR number 1)

Projection

Roman Wilson projects as an important rotational receiver to start his career – perhaps a high-value WR 3 – but has the potential to grow into a starter in the right situation.

Wilson’s stature may always limit him in some respects. He’ll never be a big, physical presence who can command double teams and dominate defenders. However, his speed and agility offer the potential for game-changing plays.

He could well thrive in an offense that seeks to get the ball in the hands of playmakers in space. Wilson’s speed and ball skills make him a legitimate vertical threat, while his agility and body control allow him to rack up yards after the catch. Those offenses will also highly value Wilson’s willingness as a blocker. He might not be able to overpower defenders, but he gives his all to lose slowly, and that can be the difference between a big play and blown play.

Does he fit the Giants?

Potentially, if the Giants want to us a similar philosophy as the Dolphins and double down on vertical speed and YAC ability.

Final Word: A solid Day 2 value.