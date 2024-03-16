Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz — it’s all about their blocking

The New York Giants added two under-the-radar tight ends to their roster during the first week of free agency. The tight-end situation was an issue for the Giants in 2023. Daniel Bellinger was the only true blocker of the three tight ends that made the final 53-man roster.

Darren Waller is a better blocker than many believe, but he certainly wasn’t brought to New York to be a blocker, per se. He was supposed to be the number-one passing threat for Daniel Jones and the Giants. Now, with Waller contemplating retirement, it behooved Joe Schoen to add multiple tight ends to Brian Daboll’s offense.

Jack Stoll is a 26-year-old mullett-sporting 6-foot-4, 247-pound tight end who was undrafted in 2021 out of Nebraska. He spent three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and played 1,465 snaps, committing two penalties and securing 21 of 29 passes for 188 yards in his career.

Chris Manhertz is a 31-year-old, 6-6, 255-pound veteran journeyman tight end who has made his living blocking in the NFL. Since 2015, he has 26 catches on 39 targets for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Neither Stoll or Manhertz has much production as a receiver. The former has more upside than the latter, but both are quality blockers. The videos below are highlight reel blocks of each player. Both are above-average blockers in the NFL.

Neither is guaranteed a roster spot, but having competent blockers behind Bellinger was a necessary move by Schoen and the Giants:

