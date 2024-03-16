Best available free agents for the Giants

The New York Giants has started the new league year with vigor. Their trade for Brian Burns set a tone on the first day of the legal tampering period. The Giants also signed running Devin Singletary to replace Saquon Barkley, a defensive back in Jalen Mills, two tight ends, and a familiar face to GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in Isaiah McKenzie, as well as several offensive linemen, both starters and depth pieces.

Despite these investments, the Giants may not be done in free agency. Several position groups still need depth on the Giants roster, and some positions could use players who can compete to start. Here are three free agents who the Giants could still consider:

CB Tre’davious White, BUF

The connection between White and the Giants organization is easy to understand. Schoen followed Brandon Beane to Buffalo weeks after the Bills organization selected White in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The former LSU Tiger was once one of the top cornerbacks in the league, but the 29-year-old suffered multiple injuries the last three seasons.

White tore his ACL in 2021 and his Achilles early in the 2023 season. White’s injuries and his price led to Buffalo releasing him as a designated post-June 1 cut. He had been signed to a four-year, $69 million contract in Buffalo, including a $10.5 million signing bonus, $55.25 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $17.25 million.

He sports a career catch rate of just 56% with 18 career interceptions and 45 passes defended. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2019 and 2020), was All-Pro in both those seasons, and he was tied for the league lead in interceptions during the 2019 season.

White’s injuries put him in a position where he could be asked to take a prove-it deal. If that’s the case, and the money is cheap, White makes sense for the Giants with little proven depth behind 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks.

S Julian Blackmon, IND

The safety market is devalued - not everyone makes $17 million a year. Former Washington safety and current Los Angeles Ram, Kamren Curl, signed a two-year deal worth up to $13 million. We saw Julian Love sign a comparable contract last offseason with the Seattle Seahawks. The point is that not a lot of general managers are forking up doe for safeties around the league, which means quality players with potential can be afforded.

The 25-year-old, 6-foot, 202-pound former Indianapolis Colt is a player who may not command much money on the market but offers range and a ceiling. Blackmon has 173 career solo tackles with only 25 missed tackles in his career (10.7% missed tackle rate); he had a sub-10% missed tackle rate through the last two seasons. He has seven career interceptions, eight career passes defended, and only allowed three touchdowns.

Blackmon mostly played free safety; he has experience operating the deep half and the post, with 508 career snaps as a slot defender. The Giants added Jalen Mills to their defensive back room, but another addition is necessary. Blackmon would likely start on the defense, and it could provide Shane Bowen with the formidable three-man safety rotation (with Jason Pinnock and Dane Belton) that he frequently used as defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans.

DL Teair Tart, HOU

The New York Giants could use another veteran presence to pair with Dexter Lawrence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DJ Davidson, and Jordon Riley. The 6-2, 304-pound Tart could be that presence, and his familiarity with Bowen could facilitate that signing. However, Tart was released by Tennessee at the tail end of the 2023 season after the Titans slapped a second-round tender on the former 2020 undrafted Florida International Golden Panther last offseason.

I’m uncertain about what exactly led to Tart’s release, but he earned snaps in Bowen’s defense up until his departure. Tart has 1,397 defensive snaps in his career. He was mostly the Titans' nose tackle and 1-shade. He has 48 STOPs in his career, with 60 tackles, 43 pressures, and four sacks. His best season was 2022, with 26 pressures and 23 STOPs in 520 snaps.

New York could view itself as set at the interior defensive line, but we saw the priority Schoen placed on the position last offseason, so he may be in the market for a cheap veteran option.