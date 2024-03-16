Giants news, 3/16: Drew Lock, J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

In this week’s edition of our Giants mock draft tracker, 25 of 45 mocks (55.6%) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver. Thirteen of those mock drafts (28.9%) give the Giants Malik Nabers of LSU. Twelve (26.7%) give New York Rome Odunze of Washington.

Sixteen mock drafts (35.6%) have the Giants choosing a quarterback of the future. Eleven mock drafts (24.4%) have the Giants banking their future on Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, three give the Giants Jayden Daniels of LSU and two mock drafts have the Giants selecting Drake Maye of North Carolina.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Saquon Barkley saying thank you

The Giants knew what they wanted and, just as significantly, what they did not want. By all indications, after the comings and goings of the past few days, the Giants’ roster is stronger than it was when this process started.

New York signing Burns immediately to a five-year $150 million extension – including $87 million guaranteed – may have raised a couple eyebrows. In his second season, he earned a 76.8 PFF overall grade—however, he has failed to live up to that season ever since, as he has not topped a 75.0 PFF grade since. Playing on a weak Panthers defense might have impacted Burns’ performance, and playing alongside star interior defender Dexter Lawrence could improve his production. Nevertheless, this is still a gamble by the Giants expecting Burns to play at a level that he had not reached before in the NFL.

Looking further down the road on Burns’ impact on the outside linebacker position, it will be interesting to see how the Giants approach Thibodeaux’s second contract. Thibodeaux will be eligible for an extension next offseason, but the Giants can keep him under contractual control through 2026 by exercising his fifth-year option next spring.

But if Thibodeaux, who tallied 11½ sacks in his second season, continues to develop, he figures to push for an extension. It would qualify as a good problem to need to figure out how to afford a pair of high-level pass rushers, but Schoen would still have to weigh the ramifications of devoting significant resources to two players at the same position.

The current draft order for the Giants

Updated Draft Order ✔️ pic.twitter.com/dEC8YtMLvN — New York Giants (@Giants) March 15, 2024

The Giants remain open-minded as it pertains to the draft. All options are on the table at No. 6, even after signing Lock, sources told SNY. The main position to watch here is quarterback, specifically Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. The buzz is there that he’s the player the Giants want. League sources spoke highly of McCarthy when polled by SNY. One high-ranking executive said he’ll be a "better pro than college player." Another general manager said he has everything teams look for — size, athleticism, arm strength, accuracy, played in a pro-style offense. He added "he’s also very coachable."

Around the league

Aaron Donald Retires: One of the greatest of all time calls it a career at age 32 | PFF

Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles in Pick Swap | ESPN

Josh Sweat restructures contract, stays with Eagles | Pro Football Talk

Bryce Huff chose Eagles over two other NFC East rivals, points to culture as reason he picked Philadelphia | CBSSports.com

Cowboys release Michael Gallup, Leighton Vander Esch | Pro Football Talk

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on frustration with team's quiet start to free agency: 'Everybody certainly has that right' | NFL.com

New Commanders regime taking smart approach to free-agent spending | FOX Sports

Bears get great value and a high-level receiver in trade for Keenan Allen | PFF

Browns hire former Titans HC Mike Vrabel as consultant | NFL.com

Chiefs add speedy receiver Marquise Brown to boost passing game | The Athletic

Josh Uche on taking less money to re-sign with Patriots: 'I think the future is bright' | NFL.com

Former Patriots shred Bill Belichick; Robert Kraft blames former coach for losing Super Bowl LII | CBSSports.com

Report: Solomon Thomas to re-sign with Jets | Pro Football Talk

Safety Kamren Curl expected to sign 2-year deal with Rams | ESPN.com

Jaguars signing former 49ers’ Arik Armstead, per sources: How will he fit in Jacksonville? | The Athletic

Packers to re-sign RB AJ Dillon using rare salary cap mechanic | Acme Packing Company

Deion Sanders doesn’t want Shedeur playing in the cold at the NFL level | Pro Football Talk

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio