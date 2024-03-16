Giants news, 3/16: Drew Lock, J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants mock draft tracker: Wide receiver, quarterback both draw significant support
In this week’s edition of our Giants mock draft tracker, 25 of 45 mocks (55.6%) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver. Thirteen of those mock drafts (28.9%) give the Giants Malik Nabers of LSU. Twelve (26.7%) give New York Rome Odunze of Washington.
Sixteen mock drafts (35.6%) have the Giants choosing a quarterback of the future. Eleven mock drafts (24.4%) have the Giants banking their future on Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, three give the Giants Jayden Daniels of LSU and two mock drafts have the Giants selecting Drake Maye of North Carolina.
From Big Blue View
- NFL free agency: Giants sign TE Chris Manhertz
- NFL free agency: Giants agree to terms with offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie, Austin Schlottmann
- Drew Lock puts Giants’ QB controversy to rest
- Did Giants bring Drew Lock to New York to compete with Daniel Jones?
- Trades by the Vikings and Chargers complicate the Top 5 - What does it mean for the Giants?
- OL Jon Runyan Jr. is ‘Fired up to be a Giant’
- NFL free agency: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign C/G Ben Bredeson
- Film breakdown: Devin Singletary, the Giants’ new chapter at RB
- Should the Giants resign Odell Beckham Jr.?
- New York Giants 2024 free agency tracker: News, rumors, signings, trades, updates, more
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State
- 2024 NFL Draft prospect profiles: Who will be Giants?
- 2024 NFL Draft pro day tracker: Who are the Giants watching?
Other Giant observations
Saquon Barkley saying thank you
March 15, 2024
What Giants tried to do in first week of NFL free agency | New York Post
The Giants knew what they wanted and, just as significantly, what they did not want. By all indications, after the comings and goings of the past few days, the Giants’ roster is stronger than it was when this process started.
Biggest surprises of 2024 NFL free agency: Brian Burns’ contract extension with the New York Giants | PFF
New York signing Burns immediately to a five-year $150 million extension – including $87 million guaranteed – may have raised a couple eyebrows. In his second season, he earned a 76.8 PFF overall grade—however, he has failed to live up to that season ever since, as he has not topped a 75.0 PFF grade since. Playing on a weak Panthers defense might have impacted Burns’ performance, and playing alongside star interior defender Dexter Lawrence could improve his production. Nevertheless, this is still a gamble by the Giants expecting Burns to play at a level that he had not reached before in the NFL.
Giants free agency: Saquon Barkley finds vindication with payday; what’s next for Azeez Ojulari? | The Athletic
Looking further down the road on Burns’ impact on the outside linebacker position, it will be interesting to see how the Giants approach Thibodeaux’s second contract. Thibodeaux will be eligible for an extension next offseason, but the Giants can keep him under contractual control through 2026 by exercising his fifth-year option next spring.
But if Thibodeaux, who tallied 11½ sacks in his second season, continues to develop, he figures to push for an extension. It would qualify as a good problem to need to figure out how to afford a pair of high-level pass rushers, but Schoen would still have to weigh the ramifications of devoting significant resources to two players at the same position.
The current draft order for the Giants
Updated Draft Order ✔️ pic.twitter.com/dEC8YtMLvN— New York Giants (@Giants) March 15, 2024
What's next for Giants, including more free agent targets and 2024 NFL Draft plans | SNY.tv
The Giants remain open-minded as it pertains to the draft. All options are on the table at No. 6, even after signing Lock, sources told SNY.
The main position to watch here is quarterback, specifically Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. The buzz is there that he’s the player the Giants want. League sources spoke highly of McCarthy when polled by SNY. One high-ranking executive said he’ll be a "better pro than college player." Another general manager said he has everything teams look for — size, athleticism, arm strength, accuracy, played in a pro-style offense. He added "he’s also very coachable."
Around the league
Aaron Donald Retires: One of the greatest of all time calls it a career at age 32 | PFF
Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles in Pick Swap | ESPN
Josh Sweat restructures contract, stays with Eagles | Pro Football Talk
Bryce Huff chose Eagles over two other NFC East rivals, points to culture as reason he picked Philadelphia | CBSSports.com
Cowboys release Michael Gallup, Leighton Vander Esch | Pro Football Talk
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on frustration with team's quiet start to free agency: 'Everybody certainly has that right' | NFL.com
New Commanders regime taking smart approach to free-agent spending | FOX Sports
Bears get great value and a high-level receiver in trade for Keenan Allen | PFF
Browns hire former Titans HC Mike Vrabel as consultant | NFL.com
Chiefs add speedy receiver Marquise Brown to boost passing game | The Athletic
Josh Uche on taking less money to re-sign with Patriots: 'I think the future is bright' | NFL.com
Former Patriots shred Bill Belichick; Robert Kraft blames former coach for losing Super Bowl LII | CBSSports.com
Report: Solomon Thomas to re-sign with Jets | Pro Football Talk
Safety Kamren Curl expected to sign 2-year deal with Rams | ESPN.com
Jaguars signing former 49ers’ Arik Armstead, per sources: How will he fit in Jacksonville? | The Athletic
Packers to re-sign RB AJ Dillon using rare salary cap mechanic | Acme Packing Company
Deion Sanders doesn’t want Shedeur playing in the cold at the NFL level | Pro Football Talk
