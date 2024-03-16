Big Blue View mailbag: Isaiah Hodgins, comp picks, free agency, more

Tom Pietrzak asks: My question has to do with something you and Tony discussed towards the end of your recent podcast covering day 1 of free agency; namely, how the Giants’ decision to let Barkley walk in free agency reveals their wish to center their offense on the passing attack instead of the ground game. I agree with that assessment, which causes me to wonder how the Giants could do anything with the number 6 pick in the draft BUT select one of the top three receivers (assuming at least one will be there). By letting Barkley walk, the Giants let go of their best offensive player and biggest threat to an opposing team’s defense. If the Giants don’t take a receiver at #6, but, as some are predicting, go with a QB instead (McCarthy, more likely than not), then how do they field a potentially explosive/dynamic offense this season?

Ed says: First, thanks for listening to the podcast, Tom. Now, let me get to your question.

I understand the concern about the need to add a dynamic playmaker at wide receiver. Maybe Jalin Hyatt turns into that. Maybe Wan’Dale Robinson has his best season. We don’t know. A player capable of being a No. 1 wide receiver is a need, no doubt. The Giants could absolutely decide to select a receiver at No. 6.

Remember something about the draft, though. I always say the draft is not about the upcoming season, it is about trying to better the long-term future as a whole. And, to be honest, this applies to the overall job of a general manager. Not every decision is about the present. The GM has to do what is right for the long term good of the franchise.

If the Giants are serious about the idea of moving on from Daniel Jones after the 2024 season, and a lot of people seem to believe they are, quarterback at No. 6 has to be a strong consideration.

This is considered a good draft class at the quarterback position. The 2025 class, not so much. If Schoen’s initial assessment is that he doesn’t like the 2025 quarterback class, and he thinks he can get a better one at No. 6 than he might be able to get next season then quarterback has to be in play.

Eric Chavis asks: I imagine this may come up this week on BBV, but if not, how does the Brian Burns trade and contract affect comp picks?

Ed says: Eric, it does not affect compensatory picks at all. Compensatory picks are based on qualifying free agents gained and loss. Burns was not a free agent. He was acquired via trade.

Seth Weissman asks: While I think the Burns deal was a good one, the signing of Runyan and Eluemunor feels like the signing of Glowinski and the trade for Bredeson. Runyan had the worst year of his career last year and Eluemunor has been OK. How do you feel about the signings relative to who they could have gotten and do you think the Giants will still draft another offensive lineman within the first four rounds?

Ed says: Seth, I think these were excellent signings by GM Joe Schoen. You don’t always have to spend the most money or buy the player or players considered to be the most talented ones available to help your team. Here is what I wrote on Tuesday about those two signings:

“Everybody and their uncles knew that Schoen had to address the Giants’ offensive line. We spent all of our time looking at the high-priced options. Schoen had a different idea.

“The GM took the three-year, $30 million contract he might have been comfortable allocating to Barkley and gave it to a good starting guard in Jon Runyan, who will be 27 next season. Runyan should have a lot of good football left. He can also play either side, giving the Giants added flexibility as they continue adding pieces.

“Schoen found a perfect swing player in Jermaine Eluemunor for just two years and $14 million. Eluemunor gives the Giants protection at both tackles that they didn’t have a year ago. He can play guard if need be. He can play left tackle better than anyone the Giants had last year not named Andrew Thomas. If Evan Neal fails once again at right tackle Eluemunor has shown he can capably play that spot. In fact, Eluemunor is plenty good enough to be considered an outright challenger to Neal — a circumstance the Giants really needed to create.”

I would also point to the post Tony DelGenio wrote this week, and the chart below that accompanied it:

Are Runyan and Eluemunor the best players who were on the market? No. Does signing them suddenly mean the Giants have a great offensive line? No. It does mean they are better and more flexible than they were. They don’t have to shove square pegs into round holes like they did last year — Justin Pugh and Josh Ezeudu at left tackle, Mark Glowinski at left guard being the primary examples.

As for the draft, I would absolutely expect the Giants to look to add to the line in the draft.

Max Bernstein asks: What a crazy start to free agency. Can’t wait to see this new defensive line in action.

Had a wild trade thought, I’m curious what your take would be. With Cousins leaving Minnesota they now need a QB badly. If you are the GM of the Giants and get this trade offer, would you take it?

Giants receive: Justin Jefferson

Minnesota receives: 6th overall pick 2024

It puts us out of the first round so we basically get Jefferson with the #6 pick.

What do you think?

Ed says: Umm, yeah. I would do that. Jefferson is the best receiver in the game and will just be 25 this season. No chance the Vikings would do that, though.

Larry Jamieson asks: As we all do mock drafts, I’m wondering if there is any info on the Giants or any other team on draft prep. As part of the preparation, do they do their own mocks, trying to figure out different draft scenarios for competitors? Would they have different staff role play various teams?

Ed says: Larry, that is all kept pretty close to the vest by organizations. We do have some knowledge of the process, though.

Teams are aware of the media mock drafts and opinions on players. A guy like Daniel Jeremiah, who has worked in the league, has credibility. So do guys like Mel Kiper and Dane Brugler.

Teams spend a ton of time gathering information from everywhere they can get it on players, compiling and comparing reports, coming to final decisions on how to grade players, stacking their draft boards and deciding which players they are interested in — and which they aren’t.

They will run all sorts of scenarios, whether they physically mock them out or not. They want to be prepared for whatever happens. They don’t want to be caught with their pants down. like the Giants were in 2016 when the Titans and Bears jumped them for Jack Conklin and Leonard Floyd and they didn’t have a backup plan.

There is a lot of ‘back-door’ information gathering, too, with teams using whatever sources they can to try and figure out what players other teams are really interested in. That said, the draft always takes unexpected twists and turns.

I think the articles below will give you more insight into the process:

John Urbielewicz asks: I see the Giants are not offering a contract to Isaiah Hodgins. What derailed his career? By the end of the 2022 season he was our best and most reliable receiver, then in 2023 they seem to go away from him, he seemed like the big target possession receiver we needed, but they kept signing a bunch of Smurfs for the slot, can you explain why?

Ed says: John, I wouldn’t say anything “derailed” Hodgins career. Let’s remember, Hodgins was a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He spent that year on injured reserve, and was almost exclusively a practice squad player who got into three games in Buffalo during the season-and-half he was healthy with the Bills.

The Giants claimed him in 2022 when the Bills tried to send him back to the practice squad. He was terrific for the Giants in that eight-game stretch in 2022, catching 33 passes, four for touchdowns. The Giants had a need, and Hodgins took advantage of the opportunity.

Brian Daboll was around Hodgins for two years in Buffalo. He knows what Hodgins is — and isn’t. It was pretty clear going all the way back to training camp last season, when Hodgins spent a surprising amount of time running with the second unit, that the Giants didn’t see him as a primary guy.

Hodgins isn’t a bad player and there were times last season where I thought he should have played more. Darius Slayton was on the field full-time, though, and the Giants committed early on to getting as many snaps as possible for Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. I think they see more upside with those two players than with Hodgins.

I believe the Giants would like to keep Hodgins, but not at the $3 million price tag.

ctscan123 asks: Hey Ed, I was disappointed that Hodgins was not tendered. My guy caught everything thrown his way and was a chain mover. I hope he comes back on a vet minimum FA deal. In any case, we don’t really have a possession type receiver on the team and I’m sure we are all familiar with the basketball team analogy … Given the overlap in Slayton and Hyatt’s skills, and with the addition of Slayton’s $6 million salary, wouldn’t it have made more sense to move on from Slayton and to hold onto Hodgins?

Ed says: Ah, another Hodgins question. CT, no, it wouldn’t make any sense to cut Slayton and keep Hodgins. Until they bring in somebody better, and we all know they need to, Slayton is the best receiver the Giants have. That’s just the reality. And, yes, it’s a big change from Slayton’s situation a couple of years ago when Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll took over.

No possession receiver? What’s Wan’Dale Robinson? The reality is that Hodgins would be the No. 4 wide receiver on the current roster. He would be No. 5 if the Giants take a wide receiver at No. 6 in the draft, or at some point in the first two days. The Giants didn’t want to pay him $3 million to be that. Not to mention that Hodgins doesn’t play special teams, something a team really needs its fifth wide receiver to do.

I like Hodgins. He can do some things. He can help a team. He had a nice run in 2022 and was a nice story. He’s a good quote. In a world where there was no salary cap he would still be a Giant. Financial decisions, though, have to be made. Sometimes they cost teams useful players.

David Teicher asks: The Eagles in recent years have loaded up on high profile players with large contracts: Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, Dickerson, Saquon, Huff, to name a few. How are they able to navigate the cap seemingly better than other teams? Thank you!

Ed says: David, Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a philosophy of using void years and option bonuses to push money into the future, sometimes after a player will actually be with Philadelphia.

Let’s start with a comparison of how the Eagles use base salaries — the amount players are paid each season.

The Giants, per Over The Cap, have five players with a base salary of $10 million or more, and a total of six over $5 million or more. The Eagles have one player over those thresholds, Haason Reddick, who has a $14.25 million base salary.

Look at the deal the Eagles just signed Saquon Barkley to. It is a three-year deal worth $37.75 million, with $26 million guaranteed. The base salary on that deal is just $1.375 million in 2024, and the cap hit just $3.905 million.

How? Because Roseman pushed a lot of money into later years of the deal, including years Barkley figures to be long gone from the Eagles.

The cap hits in 2025 and 2026 escalate to $13.575 million and $15.575 million, respectively. The cap will continue to go up, so backloading is fairly common in contracts.

The Eagles are a team that uses ‘void years’ more heavily than most. A void year is a placeholder allowing a team to push prorated signing bonus money into the future — a future where the player won’t be playing for the team. Barkley has two void years on his contract totaling $4.65 million of his $11.625 million signing bonus. That $4.65 accelerates into the 2027 cap once Barkley’s contract voids.

The Eagles also make heavy use of option bonuses. What are option bonuses?

Here is a definition from Pro Football Focus:

Option bonuses are treated the same as signing bonuses, except they have a trigger date later in the contract — meaning they kick in the year after signing or later. They are therefore not necessarily fully guaranteed at signing, as a team could theoretically decline a non-guaranteed option when that date arrives.

What Roseman did with the $255 million Jalen Hurts’ contract was kick $97.553 million in option bonuses into the void years of Hurts’ contract. That means the Eagles will take a $97.553 million cap hit in 2029 when Hurts’ contract voids, unless they extend his contract before then. They are taking the future pain of that for the potential benefit beforehand.

The Giants used a different philosophy with Brian Burns. His cap hits are relatively flat throughout the five years of his deal. Just a different way of doing business. Perhaps when you believe you are in your Super Bowl window short-term gain for long-term pain makes sense.

Julian Roberts asks: Do you know if the NYG will receive additional draft picks for the free agents that left to go to other rivals.

Ed says: Julian, those picks won’t officially be set until after the 2024 season. Projection, though, would indicate the answer is no. It’s a complicated formula based on how many qualifying free agents are signed/gained. Here is the current projection from Over The Cap:

Robert Lepanto asks: Vikings clearly want a QB. Would be interesting trade down opportunity for NYG if Vikings would be willing to exchange picks 11 and 23 for the number 6.

—

Doug Mollin asks: With the Vikings trading for pick #23 to go with their #11 pick, would you consider trading #6 for both of those and a first in 2025?

Vikings could get McCarthy as suspected at #6, Giants get an extra pick this year to help with the rebuild and another first next year — which they can use in turn to package for a QB.

This hinges on the Giants themselves not wanting McCarthy obviously.

Ed says: Guys, as you said it appears pretty obvious the Vikings are setting themselves up to jump the Giants for a quarterback. I think they want to get to No. 4 (Arizona Cardinals) or No. 5 (Los Angeles Chargers).

It is a tempting trade if it were offered to the Giants. Do you want the No. 1 wide receiver (Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze), or would you take the two first-round picks? Are you comfortable taking a quarterback later in the draft?

I honestly have not spent a lot of time studying who the Giants could get if they made that trade down, but I think it would depend on the board. As much as I endorse getting additional picks, it would be hard to pass on a chance for Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze.

Alan Backman asks: I’ve been trying to think about what the Giants can do at QB. And there really aren’t any good solutions assuming that the top 3 teams really intend to stand pat and draft a QB. What are you going to do ? McCarthy at #6 seems like a huge reach and not that different than Jones. Fields might be interesting but are you really going to risk the GM’s job on that pickup ? Sure, you could try a lottery ticket in the mid-rounds like Rattler. You haven’t spent much but it’s unlikely to get you anything. And riding with Jones seems like the least attractive option given his injury history and performance.

So here’s an idea that may initially sound crazy. But here’s the idea. Offer Cards Daniel Jones + draft compensation for Kyler Murray. Let’s keep in mind that Murray is only 2 years removed from grading in the 80’s for several years - which Jones has never done. At the same time, Cards seem to be in rebuilding mode but are stuck with Murray till 2028. But aside from duration, the per year cost for Jones and Murray are pretty similar - about $40 m/yr. Cards likely don’t want Jones but know that they can get out of the Jones contract in 1 year. At that point, they are free to start over and collect whatever draft compensation they can get.

For the Giants, I admit that it’s an odd trade. A team that is trying to build slow all of a sudden goes in “win-now” mode. On the other hand, let’s say Giants are able to keep either a 1st or 2nd round pick and get WR1 like Brian Thomas, a true X-receiver. Hopefully, the OL is improved with possibly 2 new starters. Maybe this convinced Waller to give it one more year. That’s not bad receiving options in Waller, Thomas (X), Robinson (Y) and Hyatt (Z). On defense, the DL should be improved. LB’s were good last year. Maybe need a band-aid at CB2 and safety. But it’s not bad. We’ve already seen with Houston how quickly a QB can turn a team around. You got a better idea?

Ed says: Alan, long question with a short answer. Zero interest in Kyler Murray. Why would the Giants do that? My better idea is the one I have advocated all along. if you are starting over, do it with a rookie quarterback on a cheaper contract. If you can do that this year, that’s ideal in my view. If you end up having to wait a year, then you have to wait a year.

