NFL free agency: Giants sign TE Chris Manhertz

The New York Giants have signed free agent tight end Chris Manhertz, per reports from ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.iA native of The Bronx, New York, Manhertz spent the 2023 season with the Denver Broncos, appearing in 16 games and making four starts.

Prior to his time in Denver, Manhertz, now entering his 10th year in the NFL, had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-2022), the Carolina Panthers (2016-2020), and the New Orleans Saints (2016).

Manhertz, who had no football experience, trained to become a professional football player after playing college basketball at Canisius University. The Buffalo Bills gave him a tryout and signed him to a future/reserve contract in May 2015.

Over his nine-year career, the 6-foot-6 235-pound tight end has totaled 26 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Manhertz is best known for his blocking abilities. According to Pro Football Focus, he has a career pass-blocking efficiency rating of 97.0.

The addition of Manhertz comes a day after the Giants signed free agent tight end Jack Stoll.