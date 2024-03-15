NFL free agency: Giants agree to terms with offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie, Austin Schlottmann

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with free agent offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie and Austin Schlottman, per reports from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Source: Guard Austin Schlottman to the #Giants on a two-year deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2024

Source: Free agent guard Aaron Stinnie agrees to terms with #Giants.



Stinnie started 11 games for Bucs last year, now finds a home in New York. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2024

Schlottmann, 28, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of TCU by the Denver Broncos after the 2018 NFL Draft, and was named their starting right guard in Week 14 of the 2019 season.

He signed with the Minnesota Vikings prior to the 2022 season, and was primarily a center for them in 2022 and 2023. All told, he’s played 449 snaps at right guard, 512 at center, and 90 at left guard. Schlottmann is (very) unlikely to unseat John Michael Schmitz as the Giants starting center, but could prove to be a valuable depth piece who could back up all three interior positions.

Stinnie, 30, also originally came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent (though he was out of James Madison), signing with the Tennessee Titans after the 2018 NFL Draft. Stinnie was a depth player as a rookie and started the 2019 season on the Titans’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in September and being waived in November, when he was claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He spent the next three years with the Buccaneers and played sparingly as a reserve guard. Stinnie got the opportunity to start in 2023, playing 716 snaps at left guard per Pro Football Focus. He gave up 29 total pressure in pass protection last year (2 sacks, 2 hits, 25 hurries), as well as committing four penalties, on 442 pass blocking reps.

Stinnie could compete for the left guard spot, though he’ll more likely compete for a place as a depth piece on the Giants’ roster.