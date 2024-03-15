NFL free agency: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign C/G Ben Bredeson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed former New York Giants interior lineman Ben Bredeson, per a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Bredeson was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a reserve lineman for the Ravens when the Giants traded a 2022 fourth round pick for him prior to the start of the 2021 season to help bolster an offensive line that had concerning depth issues. Bredeson has since spent the last three seasons with the Giants, and has played significant snaps at all three interior positions. He had 972 snaps at left guard, 376 at center, and 487 at right guard over his time in New York.

Bredeson wasn’t a particularly good lineman for the Giants, but he also hasn’t been a liability. He’s been solid when allowed consistent reps at a position, and his versatility has allowed the Giants to adapt to injuries along their offensive interior.

The Giants added guard Jon Runyan Jr. in free agency with the expectation that he will start. They still have 2022 third round pick Joshua Ezeudu, and both he and Runyan are versatile enough to play left and right guard. The Giants also have 2022 fifth-round pick Marcus McKethan, who played 288 snaps at right guard in his first season back from a torn ACL. The Giants also agreed to terms with veteran guard Aaron Stinnie on Friday.

The hope here was that the Giants could keep Bredeson as a versatile depth piece behind an improved starting lineup. However, that won’t be the case.